Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 1, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
There is a moderate risk for the formation of dangerous rip currents today.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|81° - 85°
|Winds
|From the South
8 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|61° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 6:41a
|Low
Sat 12:50p
|High
Sat 7:05p
|Low
Sun 1:38a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:15a
|Low
Sat 12:14p
|High
Sat 6:39p
|Low
Sun 1:02a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:29a
|Low
Sat 12:26p
|High
Sat 6:53p
|Low
Sun 1:14a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:11a
|Low
Sat 12:18p
|High
Sat 6:35p
|Low
Sun 1:06a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 10:21a
|Low
Sat 4:55p
|High
Sat 10:45p
|Low
Sun 5:43a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 6:31a
|Low
Sat 12:42p
|High
Sat 6:54p
|Low
Sun 1:40a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 9:28a
|Low
Sat 4:29p
|High
Sat 9:52p
|Low
Sun 5:17a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 7:15a
|Low
Sat 1:06p
|High
Sat 7:40p
|Low
Sun 2:06a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:25a
|Low
Sat 12:21p
|High
Sat 6:50p
|Low
Sun 1:16a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 6:46a
|Low
Sat 12:37p
|High
Sat 7:19p
|Low
Sun 1:40a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:35a
|Low
Sat 12:26p
|High
Sat 7:01p
|Low
Sun 1:31a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 7:30a
|Low
Sat 1:21p
|High
Sat 7:56p
|Low
Sun 2:20a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM after midnight. Light swell in the evening.
TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas around 5 ft, building to 9 ft in the afternoon. Showers with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE NIGHT: Tropical storm conditions possible.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).