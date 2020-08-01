Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 1, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

There is a moderate risk for the formation of dangerous rip currents today.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 81° - 85° Winds From the South

8 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)

7 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 61° - 80°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 6:41a Low

Sat 12:50p High

Sat 7:05p Low

Sun 1:38a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:15a Low

Sat 12:14p High

Sat 6:39p Low

Sun 1:02a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:29a Low

Sat 12:26p High

Sat 6:53p Low

Sun 1:14a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:11a Low

Sat 12:18p High

Sat 6:35p Low

Sun 1:06a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 10:21a Low

Sat 4:55p High

Sat 10:45p Low

Sun 5:43a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 6:31a Low

Sat 12:42p High

Sat 6:54p Low

Sun 1:40a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 9:28a Low

Sat 4:29p High

Sat 9:52p Low

Sun 5:17a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 7:15a Low

Sat 1:06p High

Sat 7:40p Low

Sun 2:06a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:25a Low

Sat 12:21p High

Sat 6:50p Low

Sun 1:16a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 6:46a Low

Sat 12:37p High

Sat 7:19p Low

Sun 1:40a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:35a Low

Sat 12:26p High

Sat 7:01p Low

Sun 1:31a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 7:30a Low

Sat 1:21p High

Sat 7:56p Low

Sun 2:20a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM after midnight. Light swell in the evening.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas around 5 ft, building to 9 ft in the afternoon. Showers with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: Tropical storm conditions possible.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).