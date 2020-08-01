Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 1, 2020

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

There is a moderate risk for the formation of dangerous rip currents today.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature81° - 85°
WindsFrom the South
8 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature61° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 6:41a		Low
Sat 12:50p		High
Sat 7:05p		Low
Sun 1:38a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:15a		Low
Sat 12:14p		High
Sat 6:39p		Low
Sun 1:02a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:29a		Low
Sat 12:26p		High
Sat 6:53p		Low
Sun 1:14a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:11a		Low
Sat 12:18p		High
Sat 6:35p		Low
Sun 1:06a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 10:21a		Low
Sat 4:55p		High
Sat 10:45p		Low
Sun 5:43a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 6:31a		Low
Sat 12:42p		High
Sat 6:54p		Low
Sun 1:40a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 9:28a		Low
Sat 4:29p		High
Sat 9:52p		Low
Sun 5:17a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 7:15a		Low
Sat 1:06p		High
Sat 7:40p		Low
Sun 2:06a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:25a		Low
Sat 12:21p		High
Sat 6:50p		Low
Sun 1:16a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 6:46a		Low
Sat 12:37p		High
Sat 7:19p		Low
Sun 1:40a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:35a		Low
Sat 12:26p		High
Sat 7:01p		Low
Sun 1:31a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 7:30a		Low
Sat 1:21p		High
Sat 7:56p		Low
Sun 2:20a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM after midnight. Light swell in the evening.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas around 5 ft, building to 9 ft in the afternoon. Showers with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: Tropical storm conditions possible.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

