Jersey Shore Report for Monday, September 9, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 71° - 76° Winds From the East

8 - 12 mph (Gust 18 mph)

7 - 10 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 70° - 74°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:38am - 7:21pm UV Index 7 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 5:00a Low

Mon 11:17a High

Mon 5:24p Low

Mon 11:58p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:41a High

Mon 4:58p Low

Mon 11:22p High

Tue 5:30a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:53a High

Mon 5:12p Low

Mon 11:34p High

Tue 5:44a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:45a High

Mon 4:54p Low

Mon 11:26p High

Tue 5:26a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 8:40a Low

Mon 3:22p High

Mon 9:04p Low

Tue 4:03a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 11:07a High

Mon 5:18p Low

Mon 11:54p High

Tue 5:49a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 7:47a Low

Mon 2:56p High

Mon 8:11p Low

Tue 3:37a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 5:33a Low

Mon 11:28a High

Mon 5:57p Low

Tue 12:22a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:51a High

Mon 5:17p Low

Mon 11:43p High

Tue 5:47a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 5:08a Low

Mon 11:02a High

Mon 5:41p Low

Tue 12:01a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:16a Low

Mon 10:58a High

Mon 5:37p Low

Tue 12:00a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 5:57a Low

Mon 11:51a High

Mon 6:21p Low

Tue 12:45a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

FRI: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).