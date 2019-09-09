Jersey Shore Report for Monday, September 9, 2019

Atlantic City (Ken Spaulding)

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature71° - 76°
WindsFrom the East
8 - 12 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 10 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature70° - 74°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:38am - 7:21pm
UV Index7 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 5:00a		Low
Mon 11:17a		High
Mon 5:24p		Low
Mon 11:58p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:41a		High
Mon 4:58p		Low
Mon 11:22p		High
Tue 5:30a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:53a		High
Mon 5:12p		Low
Mon 11:34p		High
Tue 5:44a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:45a		High
Mon 4:54p		Low
Mon 11:26p		High
Tue 5:26a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 8:40a		Low
Mon 3:22p		High
Mon 9:04p		Low
Tue 4:03a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 11:07a		High
Mon 5:18p		Low
Mon 11:54p		High
Tue 5:49a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 7:47a		Low
Mon 2:56p		High
Mon 8:11p		Low
Tue 3:37a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 5:33a		Low
Mon 11:28a		High
Mon 5:57p		Low
Tue 12:22a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:51a		High
Mon 5:17p		Low
Mon 11:43p		High
Tue 5:47a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 5:08a		Low
Mon 11:02a		High
Mon 5:41p		Low
Tue 12:01a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:16a		Low
Mon 10:58a		High
Mon 5:37p		Low
Tue 12:00a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 5:57a		Low
Mon 11:51a		High
Mon 6:21p		Low
Tue 12:45a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

FRI: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

