Jersey Shore Report for Monday, September 9, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|71° - 76°
|Winds
|From the East
8 - 12 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 10 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 74°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:38am - 7:21pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Live from the Shore
Cape May Beach Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 5:00a
|Low
Mon 11:17a
|High
Mon 5:24p
|Low
Mon 11:58p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:41a
|High
Mon 4:58p
|Low
Mon 11:22p
|High
Tue 5:30a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:53a
|High
Mon 5:12p
|Low
Mon 11:34p
|High
Tue 5:44a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:45a
|High
Mon 4:54p
|Low
Mon 11:26p
|High
Tue 5:26a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 8:40a
|Low
Mon 3:22p
|High
Mon 9:04p
|Low
Tue 4:03a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 11:07a
|High
Mon 5:18p
|Low
Mon 11:54p
|High
Tue 5:49a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 7:47a
|Low
Mon 2:56p
|High
Mon 8:11p
|Low
Tue 3:37a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 5:33a
|Low
Mon 11:28a
|High
Mon 5:57p
|Low
Tue 12:22a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:51a
|High
Mon 5:17p
|Low
Mon 11:43p
|High
Tue 5:47a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 5:08a
|Low
Mon 11:02a
|High
Mon 5:41p
|Low
Tue 12:01a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:16a
|Low
Mon 10:58a
|High
Mon 5:37p
|Low
Tue 12:00a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 5:57a
|Low
Mon 11:51a
|High
Mon 6:21p
|Low
Tue 12:45a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.
TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
FRI: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).