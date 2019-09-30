Jersey Shore Report for Monday, September 30, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 65° - 71° Winds From the East

11 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)

9 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 2 - 6 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 70° - 75°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:58am - 6:47pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 9:37a Low

Mon 4:00p High

Mon 9:56p Low

Tue 4:18a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:11a Low

Mon 3:24p High

Mon 9:30p Low

Tue 3:42a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:25a Low

Mon 3:36p High

Mon 9:44p Low

Tue 3:54a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:07a Low

Mon 3:28p High

Mon 9:26p Low

Tue 3:46a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 7:38a High

Mon 1:17p Low

Mon 8:05p High

Tue 1:36a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 9:29a Low

Mon 3:57p High

Mon 9:50p Low

Tue 4:16a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 7:12a High

Mon 12:24p Low

Mon 7:39p High

Tue 12:43a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 10:13a Low

Mon 4:23p High

Mon 10:35p Low

Tue 4:40a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:14a Low

Mon 3:29p High

Mon 9:34p Low

Tue 3:47a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 9:48a Low

Mon 3:53p High

Mon 10:10p Low

Tue 4:09a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:21a Low

Mon 3:35p High

Mon 9:45p Low

Tue 3:49a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 10:21a Low

Mon 4:31p High

Mon 10:45p Low

Tue 4:48a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 17 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 16 seconds.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 15 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 15 seconds.

WED: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

WED NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

THU: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming S 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).