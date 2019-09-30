Jersey Shore Report for Monday, September 30, 2019

Sandy Hook (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature65° - 71°
WindsFrom the East
11 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)
9 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves2 - 6 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature70° - 75°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:58am - 6:47pm
UV Index6 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 9:37a		Low
Mon 4:00p		High
Mon 9:56p		Low
Tue 4:18a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:11a		Low
Mon 3:24p		High
Mon 9:30p		Low
Tue 3:42a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:25a		Low
Mon 3:36p		High
Mon 9:44p		Low
Tue 3:54a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:07a		Low
Mon 3:28p		High
Mon 9:26p		Low
Tue 3:46a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 7:38a		High
Mon 1:17p		Low
Mon 8:05p		High
Tue 1:36a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 9:29a		Low
Mon 3:57p		High
Mon 9:50p		Low
Tue 4:16a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 7:12a		High
Mon 12:24p		Low
Mon 7:39p		High
Tue 12:43a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 10:13a		Low
Mon 4:23p		High
Mon 10:35p		Low
Tue 4:40a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:14a		Low
Mon 3:29p		High
Mon 9:34p		Low
Tue 3:47a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 9:48a		Low
Mon 3:53p		High
Mon 10:10p		Low
Tue 4:09a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:21a		Low
Mon 3:35p		High
Mon 9:45p		Low
Tue 3:49a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 10:21a		Low
Mon 4:31p		High
Mon 10:45p		Low
Tue 4:48a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 17 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 16 seconds.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 15 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 15 seconds.

WED: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

WED NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

THU: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming S 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

