Jersey Shore Report for Monday, September 30, 2019
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|65° - 71°
|Winds
|From the East
11 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)
9 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 6 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 75°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:58am - 6:47pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 9:37a
|Low
Mon 4:00p
|High
Mon 9:56p
|Low
Tue 4:18a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:11a
|Low
Mon 3:24p
|High
Mon 9:30p
|Low
Tue 3:42a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:25a
|Low
Mon 3:36p
|High
Mon 9:44p
|Low
Tue 3:54a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:07a
|Low
Mon 3:28p
|High
Mon 9:26p
|Low
Tue 3:46a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 7:38a
|High
Mon 1:17p
|Low
Mon 8:05p
|High
Tue 1:36a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 9:29a
|Low
Mon 3:57p
|High
Mon 9:50p
|Low
Tue 4:16a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 7:12a
|High
Mon 12:24p
|Low
Mon 7:39p
|High
Tue 12:43a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 10:13a
|Low
Mon 4:23p
|High
Mon 10:35p
|Low
Tue 4:40a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:14a
|Low
Mon 3:29p
|High
Mon 9:34p
|Low
Tue 3:47a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 9:48a
|Low
Mon 3:53p
|High
Mon 10:10p
|Low
Tue 4:09a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:21a
|Low
Mon 3:35p
|High
Mon 9:45p
|Low
Tue 3:49a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 10:21a
|Low
Mon 4:31p
|High
Mon 10:45p
|Low
Tue 4:48a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 17 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 16 seconds.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 15 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 15 seconds.
WED: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
WED NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
THU: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming S 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
FRI NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).