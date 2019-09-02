Jersey Shore Report for Monday, September 2, 2019

Red flags fly at the beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature74° - 82°
WindsFrom the South
10 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature73° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:32am - 7:32pm
UV Index7 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 10:55a		Low
Mon 5:10p		High
Mon 11:12p		Low
Tue 5:32a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:29a		Low
Mon 4:34p		High
Mon 10:46p		Low
Tue 4:56a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:43a		Low
Mon 4:46p		High
Mon 11:00p		Low
Tue 5:08a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:25a		Low
Mon 4:38p		High
Mon 10:42p		Low
Tue 5:00a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 8:51a		High
Mon 2:35p		Low
Mon 9:15p		High
Tue 2:52a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 10:45a		Low
Mon 5:08p		High
Mon 11:05p		Low
Tue 5:35a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 8:25a		High
Mon 1:42p		Low
Mon 8:49p		High
Tue 1:59a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 5:11a		High
Mon 11:29a		Low
Mon 5:34p		High
Mon 11:49p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:28a		Low
Mon 4:40p		High
Mon 10:47p		Low
Tue 5:06a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 11:04a		Low
Mon 5:04p		High
Mon 11:23p		Low
Tue 5:29a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:34a		Low
Mon 4:43p		High
Mon 10:57p		Low
Tue 5:07a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 5:17a		High
Mon 11:35a		Low
Mon 5:42p		High
Mon 11:58p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas around 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late this morning. A chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 4 ft. Light swell in the evening. A chance of showers.

THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas around 7 ft, building to 11 ft after midnight. A chance of rain.

FRI: Tropical storm conditions possible.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt after midnight. Seas around 12 ft, subsiding to 9 ft after midnight. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

