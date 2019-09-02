Jersey Shore Report for Monday, September 2, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 74° - 82° Winds From the South

10 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)

8 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 73° - 76°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:32am - 7:32pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 10:55a Low

Mon 5:10p High

Mon 11:12p Low

Tue 5:32a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:29a Low

Mon 4:34p High

Mon 10:46p Low

Tue 4:56a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:43a Low

Mon 4:46p High

Mon 11:00p Low

Tue 5:08a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:25a Low

Mon 4:38p High

Mon 10:42p Low

Tue 5:00a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 8:51a High

Mon 2:35p Low

Mon 9:15p High

Tue 2:52a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 10:45a Low

Mon 5:08p High

Mon 11:05p Low

Tue 5:35a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 8:25a High

Mon 1:42p Low

Mon 8:49p High

Tue 1:59a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 5:11a High

Mon 11:29a Low

Mon 5:34p High

Mon 11:49p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:28a Low

Mon 4:40p High

Mon 10:47p Low

Tue 5:06a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 11:04a Low

Mon 5:04p High

Mon 11:23p Low

Tue 5:29a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:34a Low

Mon 4:43p High

Mon 10:57p Low

Tue 5:07a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 5:17a High

Mon 11:35a Low

Mon 5:42p High

Mon 11:58p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas around 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late this morning. A chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 4 ft. Light swell in the evening. A chance of showers.

THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas around 7 ft, building to 11 ft after midnight. A chance of rain.

FRI: Tropical storm conditions possible.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt after midnight. Seas around 12 ft, subsiding to 9 ft after midnight. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).