Jersey Shore Report for Monday, September 2, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|74° - 82°
|Winds
|From the South
10 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:32am - 7:32pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Live from the Shore
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 10:55a
|Low
Mon 5:10p
|High
Mon 11:12p
|Low
Tue 5:32a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:29a
|Low
Mon 4:34p
|High
Mon 10:46p
|Low
Tue 4:56a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:43a
|Low
Mon 4:46p
|High
Mon 11:00p
|Low
Tue 5:08a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:25a
|Low
Mon 4:38p
|High
Mon 10:42p
|Low
Tue 5:00a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 8:51a
|High
Mon 2:35p
|Low
Mon 9:15p
|High
Tue 2:52a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 10:45a
|Low
Mon 5:08p
|High
Mon 11:05p
|Low
Tue 5:35a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 8:25a
|High
Mon 1:42p
|Low
Mon 8:49p
|High
Tue 1:59a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 5:11a
|High
Mon 11:29a
|Low
Mon 5:34p
|High
Mon 11:49p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:28a
|Low
Mon 4:40p
|High
Mon 10:47p
|Low
Tue 5:06a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 11:04a
|Low
Mon 5:04p
|High
Mon 11:23p
|Low
Tue 5:29a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:34a
|Low
Mon 4:43p
|High
Mon 10:57p
|Low
Tue 5:07a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 5:17a
|High
Mon 11:35a
|Low
Mon 5:42p
|High
Mon 11:58p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas around 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late this morning. A chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 4 ft. Light swell in the evening. A chance of showers.
THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas around 7 ft, building to 11 ft after midnight. A chance of rain.
FRI: Tropical storm conditions possible.
FRI NIGHT: N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt after midnight. Seas around 12 ft, subsiding to 9 ft after midnight. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).