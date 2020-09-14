Jersey Shore Report for Monday, September 14, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

High Risk of Rip Currents. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. Small Craft Advisory in effect through Tuesday evening

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 79° Winds From the North

14 - 24 mph (Gust 30 mph)

12 - 21 knots (Gust 26 knots) Waves 3 - 6 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 74° - 76°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:38pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 5:48a Low

Mon 11:56a High

Mon 6:02p Low

Tue 12:45a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:22a Low

Mon 11:20a High

Mon 5:36p Low

Tue 12:09a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:36a Low

Mon 11:32a High

Mon 5:50p Low

Tue 12:21a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:18a Low

Mon 11:24a High

Mon 5:32p Low

Tue 12:13a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 9:28a Low

Mon 4:01p High

Mon 9:42p Low

Tue 4:50a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 5:40a Low

Mon 11:43a High

Mon 5:54p Low

Tue 12:40a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 8:35a Low

Mon 3:35p High

Mon 8:49p Low

Tue 4:24a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 6:27a Low

Mon 12:13p High

Mon 6:48p Low

Tue 1:14a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:27a Low

Mon 11:17a High

Mon 5:45p Low

Tue 12:14a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 5:48a Low

Mon 11:39a High

Mon 6:18p Low

Tue 12:40a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:32a Low

Mon 11:29a High

Mon 5:57p Low

Tue 12:22a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 6:27a Low

Mon 12:20p High

Mon 6:51p Low

Tue 1:11a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

MON NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).