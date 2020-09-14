Jersey Shore Report for Monday, September 14, 2020

Keansburg (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

  • High Risk of Rip Currents. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
  • Small Craft Advisory in effect through Tuesday evening

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature75° - 79°
WindsFrom the North
14 - 24 mph (Gust 30 mph)
12 - 21 knots (Gust 26 knots)
Waves3 - 6 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature74° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 5:48a		Low
Mon 11:56a		High
Mon 6:02p		Low
Tue 12:45a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:22a		Low
Mon 11:20a		High
Mon 5:36p		Low
Tue 12:09a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:36a		Low
Mon 11:32a		High
Mon 5:50p		Low
Tue 12:21a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:18a		Low
Mon 11:24a		High
Mon 5:32p		Low
Tue 12:13a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 9:28a		Low
Mon 4:01p		High
Mon 9:42p		Low
Tue 4:50a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 5:40a		Low
Mon 11:43a		High
Mon 5:54p		Low
Tue 12:40a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 8:35a		Low
Mon 3:35p		High
Mon 8:49p		Low
Tue 4:24a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 6:27a		Low
Mon 12:13p		High
Mon 6:48p		Low
Tue 1:14a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:27a		Low
Mon 11:17a		High
Mon 5:45p		Low
Tue 12:14a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 5:48a		Low
Mon 11:39a		High
Mon 6:18p		Low
Tue 12:40a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:32a		Low
Mon 11:29a		High
Mon 5:57p		Low
Tue 12:22a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 6:27a		Low
Mon 12:20p		High
Mon 6:51p		Low
Tue 1:11a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

MON NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top