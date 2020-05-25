Jersey Shore Report for Monday, May 25, 2020

AP

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

There is a moderate risk for the development of dangerous rip
currents Monday. There is a low probability for widespread hazardous weather Tuesday through Sunday.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature57° - 68°
WindsFrom the Northeast
6 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature56° - 61°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 10:29a		Low
Mon 4:25p		High
Mon 10:23p		Low
Tue 5:19a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:03a		Low
Mon 3:49p		High
Mon 9:57p		Low
Tue 4:43a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:17a		Low
Mon 4:01p		High
Mon 10:11p		Low
Tue 4:55a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:59a		Low
Mon 3:53p		High
Mon 9:53p		Low
Tue 4:47a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 8:43a		High
Mon 2:09p		Low
Mon 8:30p		High
Tue 2:03a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 10:21a		Low
Mon 4:11p		High
Mon 10:21p		Low
Tue 5:20a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 8:17a		High
Mon 1:16p		Low
Mon 8:04p		High
Tue 1:10a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 5:11a		High
Mon 11:12a		Low
Mon 4:45p		High
Mon 11:21p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:02a		Low
Mon 3:47p		High
Mon 10:10p		Low
Tue 4:52a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 10:39a		Low
Mon 4:12p		High
Mon 10:53p		Low
Tue 5:19a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:04a		Low
Mon 3:54p		High
Mon 10:21p		Low
Tue 4:53a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 5:07a		High
Mon 11:13a		Low
Mon 4:56p		High
Mon 11:26p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY

REST OF TONIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. Vsby 1 NM or less.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning with vsby 1 NM or less.

MON NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to around 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News, Weather
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top