Jersey Shore Report for Monday, May 25, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

There is a moderate risk for the development of dangerous rip

currents Monday. There is a low probability for widespread hazardous weather Tuesday through Sunday.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 57° - 68° Winds From the Northeast

6 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)

6 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 56° - 61°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 10:29a Low

Mon 4:25p High

Mon 10:23p Low

Tue 5:19a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:03a Low

Mon 3:49p High

Mon 9:57p Low

Tue 4:43a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:17a Low

Mon 4:01p High

Mon 10:11p Low

Tue 4:55a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:59a Low

Mon 3:53p High

Mon 9:53p Low

Tue 4:47a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 8:43a High

Mon 2:09p Low

Mon 8:30p High

Tue 2:03a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 10:21a Low

Mon 4:11p High

Mon 10:21p Low

Tue 5:20a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 8:17a High

Mon 1:16p Low

Mon 8:04p High

Tue 1:10a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 5:11a High

Mon 11:12a Low

Mon 4:45p High

Mon 11:21p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:02a Low

Mon 3:47p High

Mon 10:10p Low

Tue 4:52a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 10:39a Low

Mon 4:12p High

Mon 10:53p Low

Tue 5:19a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:04a Low

Mon 3:54p High

Mon 10:21p Low

Tue 4:53a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 5:07a High

Mon 11:13a Low

Mon 4:56p High

Mon 11:26p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY

REST OF TONIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. Vsby 1 NM or less.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning with vsby 1 NM or less.

MON NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to around 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).