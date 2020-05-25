Jersey Shore Report for Monday, May 25, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
There is a moderate risk for the development of dangerous rip
currents Monday. There is a low probability for widespread hazardous weather Tuesday through Sunday.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|57° - 68°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
6 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|56° - 61°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 10:29a
|Low
Mon 4:25p
|High
Mon 10:23p
|Low
Tue 5:19a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:03a
|Low
Mon 3:49p
|High
Mon 9:57p
|Low
Tue 4:43a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:17a
|Low
Mon 4:01p
|High
Mon 10:11p
|Low
Tue 4:55a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:59a
|Low
Mon 3:53p
|High
Mon 9:53p
|Low
Tue 4:47a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 8:43a
|High
Mon 2:09p
|Low
Mon 8:30p
|High
Tue 2:03a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 10:21a
|Low
Mon 4:11p
|High
Mon 10:21p
|Low
Tue 5:20a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 8:17a
|High
Mon 1:16p
|Low
Mon 8:04p
|High
Tue 1:10a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 5:11a
|High
Mon 11:12a
|Low
Mon 4:45p
|High
Mon 11:21p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:02a
|Low
Mon 3:47p
|High
Mon 10:10p
|Low
Tue 4:52a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 10:39a
|Low
Mon 4:12p
|High
Mon 10:53p
|Low
Tue 5:19a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:04a
|Low
Mon 3:54p
|High
Mon 10:21p
|Low
Tue 4:53a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 5:07a
|High
Mon 11:13a
|Low
Mon 4:56p
|High
Mon 11:26p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY
REST OF TONIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. Vsby 1 NM or less.
MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning with vsby 1 NM or less.
MON NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to around 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.
FRI: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).