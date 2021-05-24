Jersey Shore Report for Monday, May 24, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 63° - 67° Winds From the East

12 - 18 mph (Gust 26 mph)

10 - 16 knots (Gust 23 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 57° - 68°

(Normal 58° - 62°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:33am - 8:13pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 6:28a Low

Mon 12:49p High

Mon 7:01p Low

Tue 1:32a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:02a Low

Mon 12:13p High

Mon 6:35p Low

Tue 12:56a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:16a Low

Mon 12:25p High

Mon 6:49p Low

Tue 1:08a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:58a Low

Mon 12:17p High

Mon 6:31p Low

Tue 1:00a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 10:08a Low

Mon 4:54p High

Mon 10:41p Low

Tue 5:37a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 6:21a Low

Mon 12:41p High

Mon 6:53p Low

Tue 1:31a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 9:15a Low

Mon 4:28p High

Mon 9:48p Low

Tue 5:11a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 7:09a Low

Mon 1:09p High

Mon 7:40p Low

Tue 1:58a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:05a Low

Mon 12:14p High

Mon 6:38p Low

Tue 1:00a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 6:35a Low

Mon 12:38p High

Mon 7:08p Low

Tue 1:26a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:16a Low

Mon 12:22p High

Mon 6:45p Low

Tue 1:10a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 7:15a Low

Mon 1:14p High

Mon 7:45p Low

Tue 2:00a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING

THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).