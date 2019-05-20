Jersey Shore Report for Monday, May 20, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 67° - 85° Winds From the Southwest

14 - 21 mph (Gust 28 mph)

12 - 18 knots (Gust 24 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 57° - 63°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:44am - 8:14pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 9:40a Low

Mon 3:50p High

Mon 9:59p Low

Tue 4:30a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:14a Low

Mon 3:14p High

Mon 9:33p Low

Tue 3:54a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:28a Low

Mon 3:26p High

Mon 9:47p Low

Tue 4:06a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:10a Low

Mon 3:18p High

Mon 9:29p Low

Tue 3:58a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 7:51a High

Mon 1:20p Low

Mon 7:55p High

Tue 1:39a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 9:33a Low

Mon 3:44p High

Mon 9:51p Low

Tue 4:30a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 7:25a High

Mon 12:27p Low

Mon 7:29p High

Tue 12:46a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 10:16a Low

Mon 4:07p High

Mon 10:34p Low

Tue 4:57a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:19a Low

Mon 3:19p High

Mon 9:37p Low

Tue 4:08a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 9:48a Low

Mon 3:35p High

Mon 10:09p Low

Tue 4:29a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:28a Low

Mon 3:18p High

Mon 9:46p Low

Tue 4:10a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 10:29a Low

Mon 4:19p High

Mon 10:45p Low

Tue 5:08a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. Scattered tstms and showers late.

TONIGHT : SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late in the evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of rain early in the evening. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers late in the evening.

TUE : NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT : NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED : NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU : S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI : N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT : E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).