Jersey Shore Report for Monday, May 20, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|67° - 85°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
14 - 21 mph (Gust 28 mph)
12 - 18 knots (Gust 24 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 63°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:44am - 8:14pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 9:40a
|Low
Mon 3:50p
|High
Mon 9:59p
|Low
Tue 4:30a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:14a
|Low
Mon 3:14p
|High
Mon 9:33p
|Low
Tue 3:54a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:28a
|Low
Mon 3:26p
|High
Mon 9:47p
|Low
Tue 4:06a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:10a
|Low
Mon 3:18p
|High
Mon 9:29p
|Low
Tue 3:58a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 7:51a
|High
Mon 1:20p
|Low
Mon 7:55p
|High
Tue 1:39a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 9:33a
|Low
Mon 3:44p
|High
Mon 9:51p
|Low
Tue 4:30a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 7:25a
|High
Mon 12:27p
|Low
Mon 7:29p
|High
Tue 12:46a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 10:16a
|Low
Mon 4:07p
|High
Mon 10:34p
|Low
Tue 4:57a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:19a
|Low
Mon 3:19p
|High
Mon 9:37p
|Low
Tue 4:08a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 9:48a
|Low
Mon 3:35p
|High
Mon 10:09p
|Low
Tue 4:29a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:28a
|Low
Mon 3:18p
|High
Mon 9:46p
|Low
Tue 4:10a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 10:29a
|Low
Mon 4:19p
|High
Mon 10:45p
|Low
Tue 5:08a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. Scattered tstms and showers late.
TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late in the evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of rain early in the evening. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers late in the evening.
TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).