Jersey Shore Report for Monday, May 20, 2019

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 67° - 85°
Winds From the Southwest
14 - 21 mph (Gust 28 mph)
12 - 18 knots (Gust 24 knots)
Waves 1 - 4 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 57° - 63°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:44am - 8:14pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Mon 9:40a		 Low
Mon 3:50p		 High
Mon 9:59p		 Low
Tue 4:30a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 9:14a		 Low
Mon 3:14p		 High
Mon 9:33p		 Low
Tue 3:54a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 9:28a		 Low
Mon 3:26p		 High
Mon 9:47p		 Low
Tue 4:06a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 9:10a		 Low
Mon 3:18p		 High
Mon 9:29p		 Low
Tue 3:58a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Mon 7:51a		 High
Mon 1:20p		 Low
Mon 7:55p		 High
Tue 1:39a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Mon 9:33a		 Low
Mon 3:44p		 High
Mon 9:51p		 Low
Tue 4:30a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Mon 7:25a		 High
Mon 12:27p		 Low
Mon 7:29p		 High
Tue 12:46a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Mon 10:16a		 Low
Mon 4:07p		 High
Mon 10:34p		 Low
Tue 4:57a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 9:19a		 Low
Mon 3:19p		 High
Mon 9:37p		 Low
Tue 4:08a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Mon 9:48a		 Low
Mon 3:35p		 High
Mon 10:09p		 Low
Tue 4:29a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 9:28a		 Low
Mon 3:18p		 High
Mon 9:46p		 Low
Tue 4:10a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Mon 10:29a		 Low
Mon 4:19p		 High
Mon 10:45p		 Low
Tue 5:08a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. Scattered tstms and showers late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late in the evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of rain early in the evening. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers late in the evening.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

