Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 7, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|70° - 91°
|Winds
|From the South
11 - 20 mph (Gust 23 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 71°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:24pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 6:34a
|Low
Mon 12:35p
|High
Mon 6:56p
|Low
Tue 1:25a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:08a
|Low
Mon 11:59a
|High
Mon 6:30p
|Low
Tue 12:49a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:22a
|Low
Mon 12:11p
|High
Mon 6:44p
|Low
Tue 1:01a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:04a
|Low
Mon 12:03p
|High
Mon 6:26p
|Low
Tue 12:53a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 10:14a
|Low
Mon 4:40p
|High
Mon 10:36p
|Low
Tue 5:30a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 6:27a
|Low
Mon 12:32p
|High
Mon 6:50p
|Low
Tue 1:27a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 9:21a
|Low
Mon 4:14p
|High
Mon 9:43p
|Low
Tue 5:04a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 7:05a
|Low
Mon 1:01p
|High
Mon 7:32p
|Low
Tue 1:53a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:16a
|Low
Mon 12:13p
|High
Mon 6:39p
|Low
Tue 1:05a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 6:33a
|Low
Mon 12:30p
|High
Mon 6:59p
|Low
Tue 1:25a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:26a
|Low
Mon 12:19p
|High
Mon 6:49p
|Low
Tue 1:12a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 7:24a
|Low
Mon 1:14p
|High
Mon 7:44p
|Low
Tue 2:08a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TUE...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
TUE NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
WED...SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.
THU...NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT...E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
FRI...E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT...E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).