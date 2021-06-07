Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 7, 2021

Long Beach Island (Adam Hochron)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature70° - 91°
WindsFrom the South
11 - 20 mph (Gust 23 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves2 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature60° - 71°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:24pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 6:34a		Low
Mon 12:35p		High
Mon 6:56p		Low
Tue 1:25a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:08a		Low
Mon 11:59a		High
Mon 6:30p		Low
Tue 12:49a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:22a		Low
Mon 12:11p		High
Mon 6:44p		Low
Tue 1:01a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:04a		Low
Mon 12:03p		High
Mon 6:26p		Low
Tue 12:53a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 10:14a		Low
Mon 4:40p		High
Mon 10:36p		Low
Tue 5:30a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 6:27a		Low
Mon 12:32p		High
Mon 6:50p		Low
Tue 1:27a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 9:21a		Low
Mon 4:14p		High
Mon 9:43p		Low
Tue 5:04a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 7:05a		Low
Mon 1:01p		High
Mon 7:32p		Low
Tue 1:53a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:16a		Low
Mon 12:13p		High
Mon 6:39p		Low
Tue 1:05a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 6:33a		Low
Mon 12:30p		High
Mon 6:59p		Low
Tue 1:25a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:26a		Low
Mon 12:19p		High
Mon 6:49p		Low
Tue 1:12a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 7:24a		Low
Mon 1:14p		High
Mon 7:44p		Low
Tue 2:08a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TUE...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

TUE NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

WED...SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

THU...NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT...E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

FRI...E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT...E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top