Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 7, 2021

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 70° - 91° Winds From the South

11 - 20 mph (Gust 23 mph)

10 - 17 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 2 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 60° - 71°

(Normal 60° - 67°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:24pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 6:34a Low

Mon 12:35p High

Mon 6:56p Low

Tue 1:25a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:08a Low

Mon 11:59a High

Mon 6:30p Low

Tue 12:49a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:22a Low

Mon 12:11p High

Mon 6:44p Low

Tue 1:01a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:04a Low

Mon 12:03p High

Mon 6:26p Low

Tue 12:53a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 10:14a Low

Mon 4:40p High

Mon 10:36p Low

Tue 5:30a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 6:27a Low

Mon 12:32p High

Mon 6:50p Low

Tue 1:27a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 9:21a Low

Mon 4:14p High

Mon 9:43p Low

Tue 5:04a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 7:05a Low

Mon 1:01p High

Mon 7:32p Low

Tue 1:53a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:16a Low

Mon 12:13p High

Mon 6:39p Low

Tue 1:05a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 6:33a Low

Mon 12:30p High

Mon 6:59p Low

Tue 1:25a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:26a Low

Mon 12:19p High

Mon 6:49p Low

Tue 1:12a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 7:24a Low

Mon 1:14p High

Mon 7:44p Low

Tue 2:08a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TUE...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

TUE NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

WED...SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

THU...NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT...E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

FRI...E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT...E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).