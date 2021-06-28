Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 28, 2021
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY 8 P.M. Heat index values up to 104 degrees expected. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|76° - 91°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
12 - 22 mph (Gust 25 mph)
10 - 19 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 76°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:28am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 10:47a
|Low
Sun 4:51p
|High
Sun 11:04p
|Low
Mon 5:33a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:21a
|Low
Sun 4:15p
|High
Sun 10:38p
|Low
Mon 4:57a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:35a
|Low
Sun 4:27p
|High
Sun 10:52p
|Low
Mon 5:09a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:17a
|Low
Sun 4:19p
|High
Sun 10:34p
|Low
Mon 5:01a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 8:50a
|High
Sun 2:27p
|Low
Sun 8:56p
|High
Mon 2:44a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 10:35a
|Low
Sun 4:45p
|High
Sun 10:53p
|Low
Mon 5:37a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 8:24a
|High
Sun 1:34p
|Low
Sun 8:30p
|High
Mon 1:51a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 5:14a
|High
Sun 11:18a
|Low
Sun 5:07p
|High
Sun 11:36p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:22a
|Low
Sun 4:19p
|High
Sun 10:40p
|Low
Mon 5:13a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 10:54a
|Low
Sun 4:38p
|High
Sun 11:18p
|Low
Mon 5:38a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:30a
|Low
Sun 4:17p
|High
Sun 10:50p
|Low
Mon 5:19a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 5:23a
|High
Sun 11:28a
|Low
Sun 5:20p
|High
Sun 11:48p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT...SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TUE...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE NIGHT...SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED...SW winds around 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
WED NIGHT...SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.
THU...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
FRI...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely.
FRI NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).