Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 28, 2021

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY 8 P.M. Heat index values up to 104 degrees expected. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 91° Winds From the Southwest

12 - 22 mph (Gust 25 mph)

10 - 19 knots (Gust 22 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 68° - 76°

(Normal 63° - 69°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:28am - 8:30pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 10:47a Low

Sun 4:51p High

Sun 11:04p Low

Mon 5:33a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:21a Low

Sun 4:15p High

Sun 10:38p Low

Mon 4:57a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:35a Low

Sun 4:27p High

Sun 10:52p Low

Mon 5:09a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:17a Low

Sun 4:19p High

Sun 10:34p Low

Mon 5:01a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 8:50a High

Sun 2:27p Low

Sun 8:56p High

Mon 2:44a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 10:35a Low

Sun 4:45p High

Sun 10:53p Low

Mon 5:37a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 8:24a High

Sun 1:34p Low

Sun 8:30p High

Mon 1:51a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 5:14a High

Sun 11:18a Low

Sun 5:07p High

Sun 11:36p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:22a Low

Sun 4:19p High

Sun 10:40p Low

Mon 5:13a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 10:54a Low

Sun 4:38p High

Sun 11:18p Low

Mon 5:38a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:30a Low

Sun 4:17p High

Sun 10:50p Low

Mon 5:19a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 5:23a High

Sun 11:28a Low

Sun 5:20p High

Sun 11:48p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT...SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED...SW winds around 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED NIGHT...SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

THU...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

FRI...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely.

FRI NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).