Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 17, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 68° - 79° Winds From the Southeast

6 - 10 mph (Gust 12 mph)

5 - 9 knots (Gust 10 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 66° - 72°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:32pm UV Index 7 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 8:34a Low

Mon 2:42p High

Mon 8:51p Low

Tue 3:26a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:08a Low

Mon 2:06p High

Mon 8:25p Low

Tue 2:50a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:22a Low

Mon 2:18p High

Mon 8:39p Low

Tue 3:02a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:04a Low

Mon 2:10p High

Mon 8:21p Low

Tue 2:54a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 6:46a High

Mon 12:14p Low

Mon 6:47p High

Tue 12:31a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 8:27a Low

Mon 2:37p High

Mon 8:45p Low

Tue 3:26a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 6:20a High

Mon 11:21a Low

Mon 6:21p High

Mon 11:38p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 9:09a Low

Mon 2:58p High

Mon 9:27p Low

Tue 3:52a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:14a Low

Mon 2:11p High

Mon 8:33p Low

Tue 3:02a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 8:41a Low

Mon 2:28p High

Mon 9:04p Low

Tue 3:25a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:23a Low

Mon 2:13p High

Mon 8:42p Low

Tue 3:09a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 9:23a Low

Mon 3:12p High

Mon 9:41p Low

Tue 4:05a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW this morning, then becoming E this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A slight chance of tstms early. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT : SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Tstms likely in the evening. Showers likely. A chance of tstms after midnight.

TUE : SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the late morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT : S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Showers likely.

WED : SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

THU : E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.

FRI : W winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT : NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).