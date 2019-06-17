Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 17, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|68° - 79°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
6 - 10 mph (Gust 12 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 10 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 72°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:32pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Live from the Shore
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 8:34a
|Low
Mon 2:42p
|High
Mon 8:51p
|Low
Tue 3:26a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:08a
|Low
Mon 2:06p
|High
Mon 8:25p
|Low
Tue 2:50a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:22a
|Low
Mon 2:18p
|High
Mon 8:39p
|Low
Tue 3:02a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:04a
|Low
Mon 2:10p
|High
Mon 8:21p
|Low
Tue 2:54a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 6:46a
|High
Mon 12:14p
|Low
Mon 6:47p
|High
Tue 12:31a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 8:27a
|Low
Mon 2:37p
|High
Mon 8:45p
|Low
Tue 3:26a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 6:20a
|High
Mon 11:21a
|Low
Mon 6:21p
|High
Mon 11:38p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 9:09a
|Low
Mon 2:58p
|High
Mon 9:27p
|Low
Tue 3:52a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:14a
|Low
Mon 2:11p
|High
Mon 8:33p
|Low
Tue 3:02a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 8:41a
|Low
Mon 2:28p
|High
Mon 9:04p
|Low
Tue 3:25a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:23a
|Low
Mon 2:13p
|High
Mon 8:42p
|Low
Tue 3:09a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 9:23a
|Low
Mon 3:12p
|High
Mon 9:41p
|Low
Tue 4:05a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW this morning, then becoming E this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A slight chance of tstms early. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.
TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Tstms likely in the evening. Showers likely. A chance of tstms after midnight.
TUE: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the late morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Showers likely.
WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
