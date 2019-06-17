Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 17, 2019

Ocean Grove (Bud McCormick)

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 68° - 79°
Winds From the Southeast
6 - 10 mph (Gust 12 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 10 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 66° - 72°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:32pm
UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Mon 8:34a		 Low
Mon 2:42p		 High
Mon 8:51p		 Low
Tue 3:26a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 8:08a		 Low
Mon 2:06p		 High
Mon 8:25p		 Low
Tue 2:50a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 8:22a		 Low
Mon 2:18p		 High
Mon 8:39p		 Low
Tue 3:02a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 8:04a		 Low
Mon 2:10p		 High
Mon 8:21p		 Low
Tue 2:54a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Mon 6:46a		 High
Mon 12:14p		 Low
Mon 6:47p		 High
Tue 12:31a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Mon 8:27a		 Low
Mon 2:37p		 High
Mon 8:45p		 Low
Tue 3:26a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Mon 6:20a		 High
Mon 11:21a		 Low
Mon 6:21p		 High
Mon 11:38p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Mon 9:09a		 Low
Mon 2:58p		 High
Mon 9:27p		 Low
Tue 3:52a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 8:14a		 Low
Mon 2:11p		 High
Mon 8:33p		 Low
Tue 3:02a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Mon 8:41a		 Low
Mon 2:28p		 High
Mon 9:04p		 Low
Tue 3:25a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 8:23a		 Low
Mon 2:13p		 High
Mon 8:42p		 Low
Tue 3:09a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Mon 9:23a		 Low
Mon 3:12p		 High
Mon 9:41p		 Low
Tue 4:05a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW this morning, then becoming E this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A slight chance of tstms early. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Tstms likely in the evening. Showers likely. A chance of tstms after midnight.

TUE: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the late morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Showers likely.

WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

