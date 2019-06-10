Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 10, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 67° - 77° Winds From the Southeast

14 - 23 mph (Gust 29 mph)

12 - 20 knots (Gust 25 knots) Waves 3 - 6 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 62° - 68°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:29pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 8:47a High

Mon 2:51p Low

Mon 9:11p High

Tue 3:02a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:11a High

Mon 2:25p Low

Mon 8:35p High

Tue 2:36a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:23a High

Mon 2:39p Low

Mon 8:47p High

Tue 2:50a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:15a High

Mon 2:21p Low

Mon 8:39p High

Tue 2:32a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 5:43a Low

Mon 12:52p High

Mon 6:31p Low

Tue 1:16a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 8:47a High

Mon 2:44p Low

Mon 9:05p High

Tue 2:57a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 12:26p High

Mon 5:38p Low

Tue 12:50a High

Tue 5:49a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 9:10a High

Mon 3:27p Low

Mon 9:27p High

Tue 3:43a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:16a High

Mon 2:35p Low

Mon 8:35p High

Tue 2:46a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 8:38a High

Mon 3:01p Low

Mon 8:57p High

Tue 3:18a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:22a High

Mon 2:40p Low

Mon 8:41p High

Tue 2:56a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 9:13a High

Mon 3:33p Low

Mon 9:35p High

Tue 3:52a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY : SE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT : S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning.

TUE : W winds around 15 kt, becoming NW in the late morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers late in the morning.

TUE NIGHT : NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED : N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT : SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

THU : SE winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

THU NIGHT : W winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

FRI : W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

