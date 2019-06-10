Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 10, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|67° - 77°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
14 - 23 mph (Gust 29 mph)
12 - 20 knots (Gust 25 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 6 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 68°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 8:47a
|High
Mon 2:51p
|Low
Mon 9:11p
|High
Tue 3:02a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:11a
|High
Mon 2:25p
|Low
Mon 8:35p
|High
Tue 2:36a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:23a
|High
Mon 2:39p
|Low
Mon 8:47p
|High
Tue 2:50a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:15a
|High
Mon 2:21p
|Low
Mon 8:39p
|High
Tue 2:32a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 5:43a
|Low
Mon 12:52p
|High
Mon 6:31p
|Low
Tue 1:16a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 8:47a
|High
Mon 2:44p
|Low
Mon 9:05p
|High
Tue 2:57a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 12:26p
|High
Mon 5:38p
|Low
Tue 12:50a
|High
Tue 5:49a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 9:10a
|High
Mon 3:27p
|Low
Mon 9:27p
|High
Tue 3:43a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:16a
|High
Mon 2:35p
|Low
Mon 8:35p
|High
Tue 2:46a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 8:38a
|High
Mon 3:01p
|Low
Mon 8:57p
|High
Tue 3:18a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:22a
|High
Mon 2:40p
|Low
Mon 8:41p
|High
Tue 2:56a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 9:13a
|High
Mon 3:33p
|Low
Mon 9:35p
|High
Tue 3:52a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
TODAY: SE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning.
TUE: W winds around 15 kt, becoming NW in the late morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers late in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
THU: SE winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
THU NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
FRI: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).