Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 10, 2019

Red warning flag on the beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedar Beach Patrol)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 67° - 77°
Winds From the Southeast
14 - 23 mph (Gust 29 mph)
12 - 20 knots (Gust 25 knots)
Waves 3 - 6 feet
Rip Current Risk High
Ocean Temperature 62° - 68°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:29pm
UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Mon 8:47a		 High
Mon 2:51p		 Low
Mon 9:11p		 High
Tue 3:02a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 8:11a		 High
Mon 2:25p		 Low
Mon 8:35p		 High
Tue 2:36a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 8:23a		 High
Mon 2:39p		 Low
Mon 8:47p		 High
Tue 2:50a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 8:15a		 High
Mon 2:21p		 Low
Mon 8:39p		 High
Tue 2:32a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Mon 5:43a		 Low
Mon 12:52p		 High
Mon 6:31p		 Low
Tue 1:16a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Mon 8:47a		 High
Mon 2:44p		 Low
Mon 9:05p		 High
Tue 2:57a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Mon 12:26p		 High
Mon 5:38p		 Low
Tue 12:50a		 High
Tue 5:49a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Mon 9:10a		 High
Mon 3:27p		 Low
Mon 9:27p		 High
Tue 3:43a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 8:16a		 High
Mon 2:35p		 Low
Mon 8:35p		 High
Tue 2:46a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Mon 8:38a		 High
Mon 3:01p		 Low
Mon 8:57p		 High
Tue 3:18a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 8:22a		 High
Mon 2:40p		 Low
Mon 8:41p		 High
Tue 2:56a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Mon 9:13a		 High
Mon 3:33p		 Low
Mon 9:35p		 High
Tue 3:52a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: SE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning.

TUE: W winds around 15 kt, becoming NW in the late morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers late in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

THU: SE winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

THU NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

