Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 8, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|74° - 80°
|Winds
|From the East
7 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
6 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|61° - 75°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:43am - 8:32pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Ship Bottom LBI Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 7:20a
|High
Mon 1:35p
|Low
Mon 7:44p
|High
Tue 1:46a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:44a
|High
Mon 1:09p
|Low
Mon 7:08p
|High
Tue 1:20a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:56a
|High
Mon 1:23p
|Low
Mon 7:20p
|High
Tue 1:34a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:48a
|High
Mon 1:05p
|Low
Mon 7:12p
|High
Tue 1:16a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 11:25a
|High
Mon 5:15p
|Low
Mon 11:49p
|High
Tue 5:26a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 7:26a
|High
Mon 1:25p
|Low
Mon 7:43p
|High
Tue 1:38a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 10:59a
|High
Mon 4:22p
|Low
Mon 11:23p
|High
Tue 4:33a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 7:50a
|High
Mon 2:08p
|Low
Mon 8:08p
|High
Tue 2:22a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:55a
|High
Mon 1:11p
|Low
Mon 7:14p
|High
Tue 1:22a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 7:19a
|High
Mon 1:40p
|Low
Mon 7:38p
|High
Tue 1:54a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:00a
|High
Mon 1:15p
|Low
Mon 7:20p
|High
Tue 1:31a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 7:54a
|High
Mon 2:13p
|Low
Mon 8:15p
|High
Tue 2:30a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.
TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers this morning, then a slight chance of showers early this afternoon.
TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers and tstms likely.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).