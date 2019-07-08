Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 8, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 74° - 80° Winds From the East

7 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)

6 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 61° - 75°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:43am - 8:32pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 7:20a High

Mon 1:35p Low

Mon 7:44p High

Tue 1:46a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:44a High

Mon 1:09p Low

Mon 7:08p High

Tue 1:20a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:56a High

Mon 1:23p Low

Mon 7:20p High

Tue 1:34a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:48a High

Mon 1:05p Low

Mon 7:12p High

Tue 1:16a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 11:25a High

Mon 5:15p Low

Mon 11:49p High

Tue 5:26a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 7:26a High

Mon 1:25p Low

Mon 7:43p High

Tue 1:38a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 10:59a High

Mon 4:22p Low

Mon 11:23p High

Tue 4:33a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 7:50a High

Mon 2:08p Low

Mon 8:08p High

Tue 2:22a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:55a High

Mon 1:11p Low

Mon 7:14p High

Tue 1:22a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 7:19a High

Mon 1:40p Low

Mon 7:38p High

Tue 1:54a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:00a High

Mon 1:15p Low

Mon 7:20p High

Tue 1:31a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 7:54a High

Mon 2:13p Low

Mon 8:15p High

Tue 2:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers this morning, then a slight chance of showers early this afternoon.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers and tstms likely.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

