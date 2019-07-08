Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 8, 2019

Long Beach Island (Long Branch Twp Beach Patrol)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature74° - 80°
WindsFrom the East
7 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
6 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature61° - 75°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:43am - 8:32pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 7:20a		High
Mon 1:35p		Low
Mon 7:44p		High
Tue 1:46a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:44a		High
Mon 1:09p		Low
Mon 7:08p		High
Tue 1:20a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:56a		High
Mon 1:23p		Low
Mon 7:20p		High
Tue 1:34a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:48a		High
Mon 1:05p		Low
Mon 7:12p		High
Tue 1:16a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 11:25a		High
Mon 5:15p		Low
Mon 11:49p		High
Tue 5:26a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 7:26a		High
Mon 1:25p		Low
Mon 7:43p		High
Tue 1:38a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 10:59a		High
Mon 4:22p		Low
Mon 11:23p		High
Tue 4:33a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 7:50a		High
Mon 2:08p		Low
Mon 8:08p		High
Tue 2:22a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:55a		High
Mon 1:11p		Low
Mon 7:14p		High
Tue 1:22a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 7:19a		High
Mon 1:40p		Low
Mon 7:38p		High
Tue 1:54a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:00a		High
Mon 1:15p		Low
Mon 7:20p		High
Tue 1:31a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 7:54a		High
Mon 2:13p		Low
Mon 8:15p		High
Tue 2:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers this morning, then a slight chance of showers early this afternoon.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers and tstms likely.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

