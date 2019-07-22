Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 22, 2019

Shark River Inlet (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature80° - 90°
WindsFrom the East
9 - 17 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature60° - 85°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:53am - 8:24pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 6:07a		High
Mon 12:31p		Low
Mon 6:22p		High
Tue 12:37a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:31a		High
Mon 12:05p		Low
Mon 5:46p		High
Tue 12:11a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:43a		High
Mon 12:19p		Low
Mon 5:58p		High
Tue 12:25a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:35a		High
Mon 12:01p		Low
Mon 5:50p		High
Tue 12:07a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 10:12a		High
Mon 4:11p		Low
Mon 10:27p		High
Tue 4:17a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 6:11a		High
Mon 12:18p		Low
Mon 6:20p		High
Tue 12:22a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 9:46a		High
Mon 3:18p		Low
Mon 10:01p		High
Tue 3:24a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 6:48a		High
Mon 1:06p		Low
Mon 6:55p		High
Tue 1:06a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:51a		High
Mon 11:58a		Low
Mon 5:57p		High
Tue 12:05a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 6:14a		High
Mon 12:23p		Low
Mon 6:16p		High
Tue 12:35a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:55a		High
Mon 12:01p		Low
Mon 6:01p		High
Tue 12:10a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 6:49a		High
Mon 1:00p		Low
Mon 7:00p		High
Tue 1:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E this morning, then becoming SE early this afternoon, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft early, then 2 ft or less, then 3 to 5 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms early this morning. Showers and tstms likely this afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers with tstms likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of tstms in the morning. Showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until late afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

