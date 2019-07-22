Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 22, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|80° - 90°
|Winds
|From the East
9 - 17 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 85°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:53am - 8:24pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Ocean City 2nd Street Beach Cam
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 6:07a
|High
Mon 12:31p
|Low
Mon 6:22p
|High
Tue 12:37a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:31a
|High
Mon 12:05p
|Low
Mon 5:46p
|High
Tue 12:11a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:43a
|High
Mon 12:19p
|Low
Mon 5:58p
|High
Tue 12:25a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:35a
|High
Mon 12:01p
|Low
Mon 5:50p
|High
Tue 12:07a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 10:12a
|High
Mon 4:11p
|Low
Mon 10:27p
|High
Tue 4:17a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 6:11a
|High
Mon 12:18p
|Low
Mon 6:20p
|High
Tue 12:22a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 9:46a
|High
Mon 3:18p
|Low
Mon 10:01p
|High
Tue 3:24a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 6:48a
|High
Mon 1:06p
|Low
Mon 6:55p
|High
Tue 1:06a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:51a
|High
Mon 11:58a
|Low
Mon 5:57p
|High
Tue 12:05a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 6:14a
|High
Mon 12:23p
|Low
Mon 6:16p
|High
Tue 12:35a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:55a
|High
Mon 12:01p
|Low
Mon 6:01p
|High
Tue 12:10a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 6:49a
|High
Mon 1:00p
|Low
Mon 7:00p
|High
Tue 1:15a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.
TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E this morning, then becoming SE early this afternoon, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft early, then 2 ft or less, then 3 to 5 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms early this morning. Showers and tstms likely this afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers with tstms likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of tstms in the morning. Showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until late afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
WED NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
