Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 22, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 80° - 90° Winds From the East

9 - 17 mph (Gust 21 mph)

7 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 60° - 85°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:53am - 8:24pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 6:07a High

Mon 12:31p Low

Mon 6:22p High

Tue 12:37a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:31a High

Mon 12:05p Low

Mon 5:46p High

Tue 12:11a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:43a High

Mon 12:19p Low

Mon 5:58p High

Tue 12:25a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:35a High

Mon 12:01p Low

Mon 5:50p High

Tue 12:07a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 10:12a High

Mon 4:11p Low

Mon 10:27p High

Tue 4:17a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 6:11a High

Mon 12:18p Low

Mon 6:20p High

Tue 12:22a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 9:46a High

Mon 3:18p Low

Mon 10:01p High

Tue 3:24a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 6:48a High

Mon 1:06p Low

Mon 6:55p High

Tue 1:06a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:51a High

Mon 11:58a Low

Mon 5:57p High

Tue 12:05a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 6:14a High

Mon 12:23p Low

Mon 6:16p High

Tue 12:35a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:55a High

Mon 12:01p Low

Mon 6:01p High

Tue 12:10a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 6:49a High

Mon 1:00p Low

Mon 7:00p High

Tue 1:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E this morning, then becoming SE early this afternoon, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft early, then 2 ft or less, then 3 to 5 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms early this morning. Showers and tstms likely this afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers with tstms likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of tstms in the morning. Showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until late afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).