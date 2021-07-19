Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 19, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 85° Winds From the West

8 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)

7 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 66° - 84°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:42am - 8:23pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 10:09a High

Mon 4:19p Low

Mon 11:06p High

Tue 4:43a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:33a High

Mon 3:53p Low

Mon 10:30p High

Tue 4:17a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:45a High

Mon 4:07p Low

Mon 10:42p High

Tue 4:31a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:37a High

Mon 3:49p Low

Mon 10:34p High

Tue 4:13a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 7:16a Low

Mon 2:14p High

Mon 7:59p Low

Tue 3:11a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 9:59a High

Mon 4:18p Low

Mon 10:59p High

Tue 4:41a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 6:23a Low

Mon 1:48p High

Mon 7:06p Low

Tue 2:45a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 10:25a High

Mon 5:04p Low

Mon 11:27p High

Tue 5:28a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:31a High

Mon 4:05p Low

Mon 10:32p High

Tue 4:25a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 9:52a High

Mon 4:36p Low

Mon 10:55p High

Tue 4:51a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:37a High

Mon 4:16p Low

Mon 10:40p High

Tue 4:38a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 10:31a High

Mon 5:08p Low

Mon 11:28p High

Tue 5:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TUE...W winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT...NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

THU...N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Light swell in the morning.

THU NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).