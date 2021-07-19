Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 19, 2021

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature77° - 85°
WindsFrom the West
8 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature66° - 84°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:42am - 8:23pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 10:09a		High
Mon 4:19p		Low
Mon 11:06p		High
Tue 4:43a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:33a		High
Mon 3:53p		Low
Mon 10:30p		High
Tue 4:17a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:45a		High
Mon 4:07p		Low
Mon 10:42p		High
Tue 4:31a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:37a		High
Mon 3:49p		Low
Mon 10:34p		High
Tue 4:13a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 7:16a		Low
Mon 2:14p		High
Mon 7:59p		Low
Tue 3:11a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 9:59a		High
Mon 4:18p		Low
Mon 10:59p		High
Tue 4:41a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 6:23a		Low
Mon 1:48p		High
Mon 7:06p		Low
Tue 2:45a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 10:25a		High
Mon 5:04p		Low
Mon 11:27p		High
Tue 5:28a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:31a		High
Mon 4:05p		Low
Mon 10:32p		High
Tue 4:25a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 9:52a		High
Mon 4:36p		Low
Mon 10:55p		High
Tue 4:51a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:37a		High
Mon 4:16p		Low
Mon 10:40p		High
Tue 4:38a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 10:31a		High
Mon 5:08p		Low
Mon 11:28p		High
Tue 5:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TUE...W winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT...NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

THU...N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Light swell in the morning.

THU NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

