Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 19, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|77° - 85°
|Winds
|From the West
8 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 84°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:42am - 8:23pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 10:09a
|High
Mon 4:19p
|Low
Mon 11:06p
|High
Tue 4:43a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:33a
|High
Mon 3:53p
|Low
Mon 10:30p
|High
Tue 4:17a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:45a
|High
Mon 4:07p
|Low
Mon 10:42p
|High
Tue 4:31a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:37a
|High
Mon 3:49p
|Low
Mon 10:34p
|High
Tue 4:13a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 7:16a
|Low
Mon 2:14p
|High
Mon 7:59p
|Low
Tue 3:11a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 9:59a
|High
Mon 4:18p
|Low
Mon 10:59p
|High
Tue 4:41a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 6:23a
|Low
Mon 1:48p
|High
Mon 7:06p
|Low
Tue 2:45a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 10:25a
|High
Mon 5:04p
|Low
Mon 11:27p
|High
Tue 5:28a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:31a
|High
Mon 4:05p
|Low
Mon 10:32p
|High
Tue 4:25a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 9:52a
|High
Mon 4:36p
|Low
Mon 10:55p
|High
Tue 4:51a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:37a
|High
Mon 4:16p
|Low
Mon 10:40p
|High
Tue 4:38a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 10:31a
|High
Mon 5:08p
|Low
Mon 11:28p
|High
Tue 5:32a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TONIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TUE...W winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TUE NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT...NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.
THU...N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Light swell in the morning.
THU NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).