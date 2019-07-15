Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 15, 2019

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature79° - 87°
WindsFrom the North
7 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature66° - 80°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:47am - 8:29pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 7:28a		Low
Mon 1:34p		High
Mon 7:48p		Low
Tue 2:19a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:02a		Low
Mon 12:58p		High
Mon 7:22p		Low
Tue 1:43a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:16a		Low
Mon 1:10p		High
Mon 7:36p		Low
Tue 1:55a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:58a		Low
Mon 1:02p		High
Mon 7:18p		Low
Tue 1:47a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 5:38a		High
Mon 11:08a		Low
Mon 5:39p		High
Mon 11:28p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 7:19a		Low
Mon 1:29p		High
Mon 7:39p		Low
Tue 2:22a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 5:12a		High
Mon 10:15a		Low
Mon 5:13p		High
Mon 10:35p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 8:02a		Low
Mon 1:51p		High
Mon 8:22p		Low
Tue 2:48a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:11a		Low
Mon 1:07p		High
Mon 7:31p		Low
Tue 1:59a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 7:31a		Low
Mon 1:22p		High
Mon 8:00p		Low
Tue 2:22a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:21a		Low
Mon 1:10p		High
Mon 7:43p		Low
Tue 2:11a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 8:19a		Low
Mon 2:07p		High
Mon 8:39p		Low
Tue 3:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late this morning, then becoming NE early this afternoon, becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

