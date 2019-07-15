Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 15, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 87° Winds From the North

7 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 66° - 80°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:47am - 8:29pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 7:28a Low

Mon 1:34p High

Mon 7:48p Low

Tue 2:19a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:02a Low

Mon 12:58p High

Mon 7:22p Low

Tue 1:43a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:16a Low

Mon 1:10p High

Mon 7:36p Low

Tue 1:55a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:58a Low

Mon 1:02p High

Mon 7:18p Low

Tue 1:47a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 5:38a High

Mon 11:08a Low

Mon 5:39p High

Mon 11:28p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 7:19a Low

Mon 1:29p High

Mon 7:39p Low

Tue 2:22a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 5:12a High

Mon 10:15a Low

Mon 5:13p High

Mon 10:35p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 8:02a Low

Mon 1:51p High

Mon 8:22p Low

Tue 2:48a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:11a Low

Mon 1:07p High

Mon 7:31p Low

Tue 1:59a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 7:31a Low

Mon 1:22p High

Mon 8:00p Low

Tue 2:22a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:21a Low

Mon 1:10p High

Mon 7:43p Low

Tue 2:11a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 8:19a Low

Mon 2:07p High

Mon 8:39p Low

Tue 3:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late this morning, then becoming NE early this afternoon, becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).