Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 1, 2019

Long Beach Island (LBI Beach Patrol)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 84°
Winds From the North
8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 60° - 78°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:39am - 8:34pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Mon 7:19a		 Low
Mon 1:23p		 High
Mon 7:32p		 Low
Tue 2:21a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 6:53a		 Low
Mon 12:47p		 High
Mon 7:06p		 Low
Tue 1:45a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 7:07a		 Low
Mon 12:59p		 High
Mon 7:20p		 Low
Tue 1:57a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 6:49a		 Low
Mon 12:51p		 High
Mon 7:02p		 Low
Tue 1:49a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Mon 5:36a		 High
Mon 10:59a		 Low
Mon 5:28p		 High
Mon 11:12p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Mon 7:12a		 Low
Mon 1:14p		 High
Mon 7:27p		 Low
Tue 2:21a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Mon 5:10a		 High
Mon 10:06a		 Low
Mon 5:02p		 High
Mon 10:19p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Mon 8:00a		 Low
Mon 1:44p		 High
Mon 8:21p		 Low
Tue 2:50a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 6:53a		 Low
Mon 12:44p		 High
Mon 7:14p		 Low
Tue 1:47a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Mon 7:21a		 Low
Mon 1:10p		 High
Mon 7:51p		 Low
Tue 2:15a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 6:56a		 Low
Mon 12:55p		 High
Mon 7:22p		 Low
Tue 1:54a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Mon 8:01a		 Low
Mon 1:49p		 High
Mon 8:23p		 Low
Tue 2:46a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt late this morning and early afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft early, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight, then 2 ft or less late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

