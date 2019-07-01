Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 1, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|79° - 84°
|Winds
|From the North
8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 78°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:39am - 8:34pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Monmouth Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 7:19a
|Low
Mon 1:23p
|High
Mon 7:32p
|Low
Tue 2:21a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:53a
|Low
Mon 12:47p
|High
Mon 7:06p
|Low
Tue 1:45a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:07a
|Low
Mon 12:59p
|High
Mon 7:20p
|Low
Tue 1:57a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:49a
|Low
Mon 12:51p
|High
Mon 7:02p
|Low
Tue 1:49a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 5:36a
|High
Mon 10:59a
|Low
Mon 5:28p
|High
Mon 11:12p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 7:12a
|Low
Mon 1:14p
|High
Mon 7:27p
|Low
Tue 2:21a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 5:10a
|High
Mon 10:06a
|Low
Mon 5:02p
|High
Mon 10:19p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 8:00a
|Low
Mon 1:44p
|High
Mon 8:21p
|Low
Tue 2:50a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:53a
|Low
Mon 12:44p
|High
Mon 7:14p
|Low
Tue 1:47a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 7:21a
|Low
Mon 1:10p
|High
Mon 7:51p
|Low
Tue 2:15a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:56a
|Low
Mon 12:55p
|High
Mon 7:22p
|Low
Tue 1:54a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 8:01a
|Low
Mon 1:49p
|High
Mon 8:23p
|Low
Tue 2:46a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt late this morning and early afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft early, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight, then 2 ft or less late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).