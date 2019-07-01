Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 1, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 84° Winds From the North

8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)

7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 60° - 78°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:39am - 8:34pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 7:19a Low

Mon 1:23p High

Mon 7:32p Low

Tue 2:21a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:53a Low

Mon 12:47p High

Mon 7:06p Low

Tue 1:45a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:07a Low

Mon 12:59p High

Mon 7:20p Low

Tue 1:57a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:49a Low

Mon 12:51p High

Mon 7:02p Low

Tue 1:49a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 5:36a High

Mon 10:59a Low

Mon 5:28p High

Mon 11:12p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 7:12a Low

Mon 1:14p High

Mon 7:27p Low

Tue 2:21a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 5:10a High

Mon 10:06a Low

Mon 5:02p High

Mon 10:19p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 8:00a Low

Mon 1:44p High

Mon 8:21p Low

Tue 2:50a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:53a Low

Mon 12:44p High

Mon 7:14p Low

Tue 1:47a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 7:21a Low

Mon 1:10p High

Mon 7:51p Low

Tue 2:15a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:56a Low

Mon 12:55p High

Mon 7:22p Low

Tue 1:54a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 8:01a Low

Mon 1:49p High

Mon 8:23p Low

Tue 2:46a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt late this morning and early afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft early, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight, then 2 ft or less late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).