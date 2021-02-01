Jersey Shore Report for Monday, February 1, 2021

Advisories

A Winter Storm Warning, a High Wind Warning, and a Coastal Flood Warning are in effect as a powerful nor'easter passes by the Jersey Shore Monday and Tuesday.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature31° - 42°
WindsFrom the Northeast
30 - 43 mph (Gust 55 mph)
26 - 37 knots (Gust 48 knots)
Waves9 - 16 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature35° - 39°
(Normal 35° - 37°)
Sunrise/Sunset7:05am - 5:21pm
UV Index0 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Mon 10:08a		Low
Mon 4:39p		High
Mon 10:50p		Low
Tue 4:55a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 9:42a		Low
Mon 4:03p		High
Mon 10:24p		Low
Tue 4:19a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 9:56a		Low
Mon 4:15p		High
Mon 10:38p		Low
Tue 4:31a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 9:38a		Low
Mon 4:07p		High
Mon 10:20p		Low
Tue 4:23a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 8:11a		High
Mon 1:48p		Low
Mon 8:44p		High
Tue 2:30a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Mon 9:57a		Low
Mon 4:38p		High
Mon 10:37p		Low
Tue 4:48a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 7:45a		High
Mon 12:55p		Low
Mon 8:18p		High
Tue 1:37a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Mon 10:50a		Low
Mon 5:11p		High
Mon 11:27p		Low
Tue 5:22a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 9:43a		Low
Mon 4:12p		High
Mon 10:19p		Low
Tue 4:25a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Mon 10:25a		Low
Mon 4:39p		High
Mon 10:55p		Low
Tue 4:52a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 9:56a		Low
Mon 4:17p		High
Mon 10:27p		Low
Tue 4:32a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Mon 10:58a		Low
Mon 5:12p		High
Mon 11:27p		Low
Tue 5:28a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

STORM WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING

TODAY: NE winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt. Seas 10 to 15 ft, building to 13 to 17 ft this afternoon. Rain. Vsby 1 to 3 NM, decreasing to 1 NM or less late this morning. Seas 10 to 15 ft dominant period 9 seconds, building to 13 to 17 ft dominant period 10 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: NE winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt, becoming N 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 12 to 17 ft, subsiding to 9 to 14 ft after midnight. Rain until early morning, then rain or snow likely late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Seas 12 to 17 ft dominant period 10 seconds, subsiding to 9 to 14 ft dominant period 10 seconds after midnight.

TUE: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft, subsiding to 6 to 9 ft in the afternoon. Rain or snow likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, subsiding to 5 to 6 ft after midnight. Rain or snow likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers late in the evening. A chance of snow showers in the late evening and early morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 5 seconds in the evening.

WED: NW winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

