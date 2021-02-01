Jersey Shore Report for Monday, February 1, 2021

Advisories

A Winter Storm Warning, a High Wind Warning, and a Coastal Flood Warning are in effect as a powerful nor'easter passes by the Jersey Shore Monday and Tuesday.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 31° - 42° Winds From the Northeast

30 - 43 mph (Gust 55 mph)

26 - 37 knots (Gust 48 knots) Waves 9 - 16 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 35° - 39°

(Normal 35° - 37°) Sunrise/Sunset 7:05am - 5:21pm UV Index 0 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 10:08a Low

Mon 4:39p High

Mon 10:50p Low

Tue 4:55a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:42a Low

Mon 4:03p High

Mon 10:24p Low

Tue 4:19a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:56a Low

Mon 4:15p High

Mon 10:38p Low

Tue 4:31a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:38a Low

Mon 4:07p High

Mon 10:20p Low

Tue 4:23a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 8:11a High

Mon 1:48p Low

Mon 8:44p High

Tue 2:30a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 9:57a Low

Mon 4:38p High

Mon 10:37p Low

Tue 4:48a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 7:45a High

Mon 12:55p Low

Mon 8:18p High

Tue 1:37a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 10:50a Low

Mon 5:11p High

Mon 11:27p Low

Tue 5:22a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:43a Low

Mon 4:12p High

Mon 10:19p Low

Tue 4:25a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 10:25a Low

Mon 4:39p High

Mon 10:55p Low

Tue 4:52a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:56a Low

Mon 4:17p High

Mon 10:27p Low

Tue 4:32a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 10:58a Low

Mon 5:12p High

Mon 11:27p Low

Tue 5:28a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

STORM WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING

TODAY: NE winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt. Seas 10 to 15 ft, building to 13 to 17 ft this afternoon. Rain. Vsby 1 to 3 NM, decreasing to 1 NM or less late this morning. Seas 10 to 15 ft dominant period 9 seconds, building to 13 to 17 ft dominant period 10 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: NE winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt, becoming N 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 12 to 17 ft, subsiding to 9 to 14 ft after midnight. Rain until early morning, then rain or snow likely late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Seas 12 to 17 ft dominant period 10 seconds, subsiding to 9 to 14 ft dominant period 10 seconds after midnight.

TUE: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft, subsiding to 6 to 9 ft in the afternoon. Rain or snow likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, subsiding to 5 to 6 ft after midnight. Rain or snow likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers late in the evening. A chance of snow showers in the late evening and early morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 5 seconds in the evening.

WED: NW winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).