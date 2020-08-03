Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 3, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- Tropical Storm Watch in effect
- Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|82° - 90°
|Winds
|From the South
9 - 17 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 8:22a
|Low
Mon 2:30p
|High
Mon 8:38p
|Low
Tue 3:10a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:56a
|Low
Mon 1:54p
|High
Mon 8:12p
|Low
Tue 2:34a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:10a
|Low
Mon 2:06p
|High
Mon 8:26p
|Low
Tue 2:46a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:52a
|Low
Mon 1:58p
|High
Mon 8:08p
|Low
Tue 2:38a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 6:31a
|High
Mon 12:02p
|Low
Mon 6:35p
|High
Tue 12:18a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 8:11a
|Low
Mon 2:24p
|High
Mon 8:30p
|Low
Tue 3:11a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 6:05a
|High
Mon 11:09a
|Low
Mon 6:09p
|High
Mon 11:25p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 8:54a
|Low
Mon 2:44p
|High
Mon 9:12p
|Low
Tue 3:37a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:03a
|Low
Mon 1:59p
|High
Mon 8:21p
|Low
Tue 2:47a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 8:29a
|Low
Mon 2:17p
|High
Mon 8:54p
|Low
Tue 3:11a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:12a
|Low
Mon 2:03p
|High
Mon 8:32p
|Low
Tue 2:57a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 9:09a
|Low
Mon 3:00p
|High
Mon 9:29p
|Low
Tue 3:50a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TUE: Tropical storm conditions possible. S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SE 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 6 ft, building to 12 ft in the afternoon. Showers with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Seas around 6 ft dominant period 8 seconds, building to 12 ft dominant period 9 seconds in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: Tropical storm conditions possible. S winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 16 ft, subsiding to 6 ft after midnight. Showers with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Light swell in the evening.
THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.
FRI: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).