Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 3, 2020

Yellow flag flies at Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

  • Tropical Storm Watch in effect
  • Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature82° - 90°
WindsFrom the South
9 - 17 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature69° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 8:22a		Low
Mon 2:30p		High
Mon 8:38p		Low
Tue 3:10a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:56a		Low
Mon 1:54p		High
Mon 8:12p		Low
Tue 2:34a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:10a		Low
Mon 2:06p		High
Mon 8:26p		Low
Tue 2:46a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:52a		Low
Mon 1:58p		High
Mon 8:08p		Low
Tue 2:38a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 6:31a		High
Mon 12:02p		Low
Mon 6:35p		High
Tue 12:18a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 8:11a		Low
Mon 2:24p		High
Mon 8:30p		Low
Tue 3:11a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 6:05a		High
Mon 11:09a		Low
Mon 6:09p		High
Mon 11:25p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 8:54a		Low
Mon 2:44p		High
Mon 9:12p		Low
Tue 3:37a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:03a		Low
Mon 1:59p		High
Mon 8:21p		Low
Tue 2:47a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 8:29a		Low
Mon 2:17p		High
Mon 8:54p		Low
Tue 3:11a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:12a		Low
Mon 2:03p		High
Mon 8:32p		Low
Tue 2:57a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 9:09a		Low
Mon 3:00p		High
Mon 9:29p		Low
Tue 3:50a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE: Tropical storm conditions possible. S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SE 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 6 ft, building to 12 ft in the afternoon. Showers with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Seas around 6 ft dominant period 8 seconds, building to 12 ft dominant period 9 seconds in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: Tropical storm conditions possible. S winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 16 ft, subsiding to 6 ft after midnight. Showers with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Light swell in the evening.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

FRI: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top