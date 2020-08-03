Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 3, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Tropical Storm Watch in effect

in effect Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 82° - 90° Winds From the South

9 - 17 mph (Gust 21 mph)

8 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 69° - 81°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 8:22a Low

Mon 2:30p High

Mon 8:38p Low

Tue 3:10a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:56a Low

Mon 1:54p High

Mon 8:12p Low

Tue 2:34a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:10a Low

Mon 2:06p High

Mon 8:26p Low

Tue 2:46a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:52a Low

Mon 1:58p High

Mon 8:08p Low

Tue 2:38a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 6:31a High

Mon 12:02p Low

Mon 6:35p High

Tue 12:18a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 8:11a Low

Mon 2:24p High

Mon 8:30p Low

Tue 3:11a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 6:05a High

Mon 11:09a Low

Mon 6:09p High

Mon 11:25p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 8:54a Low

Mon 2:44p High

Mon 9:12p Low

Tue 3:37a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:03a Low

Mon 1:59p High

Mon 8:21p Low

Tue 2:47a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 8:29a Low

Mon 2:17p High

Mon 8:54p Low

Tue 3:11a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:12a Low

Mon 2:03p High

Mon 8:32p Low

Tue 2:57a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 9:09a Low

Mon 3:00p High

Mon 9:29p Low

Tue 3:50a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE: Tropical storm conditions possible. S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SE 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 6 ft, building to 12 ft in the afternoon. Showers with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Seas around 6 ft dominant period 8 seconds, building to 12 ft dominant period 9 seconds in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: Tropical storm conditions possible. S winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 16 ft, subsiding to 6 ft after midnight. Showers with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Light swell in the evening.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

FRI: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

