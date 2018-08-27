Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 27, 2018

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 80° - 90°
Winds From the Southwest
7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 75° - 79°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:26am - 7:41pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Mon 9:10a		 Low
Mon 3:24p		 High
Mon 9:21p		 Low
Tue 3:48a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 8:44a		 Low
Mon 2:48p		 High
Mon 8:55p		 Low
Tue 3:12a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 8:58a		 Low
Mon 3:00p		 High
Mon 9:09p		 Low
Tue 3:24a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 8:40a		 Low
Mon 2:52p		 High
Mon 8:51p		 Low
Tue 3:16a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Mon 7:17a		 High
Mon 12:50p		 Low
Mon 7:29p		 High
Tue 1:01a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Mon 9:00a		 Low
Mon 3:13p		 High
Mon 9:12p		 Low
Tue 3:42a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Mon 6:51a		 High
Mon 11:57a		 Low
Mon 7:03p		 High
Tue 12:08a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Mon 9:50a		 Low
Mon 3:41p		 High
Mon 10:00p		 Low
Tue 4:18a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 8:49a		 Low
Mon 2:47p		 High
Mon 9:02p		 Low
Tue 3:18a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Mon 9:19a		 Low
Mon 3:09p		 High
Mon 9:38p		 Low
Tue 3:44a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 8:51a		 Low
Mon 2:51p		 High
Mon 9:07p		 Low
Tue 3:23a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Mon 9:52a		 Low
Mon 3:49p		 High
Mon 10:09p		 Low
Tue 4:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top