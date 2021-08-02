Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 2, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 83°
|Winds
|From the Northwest
8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 74°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:54am - 8:10pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 9:44a
|High
Mon 3:59p
|Low
Mon 10:50p
|High
Tue 4:29a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:08a
|High
Mon 3:33p
|Low
Mon 10:14p
|High
Tue 4:03a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:20a
|High
Mon 3:47p
|Low
Mon 10:26p
|High
Tue 4:17a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:12a
|High
Mon 3:29p
|Low
Mon 10:18p
|High
Tue 3:59a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 7:13a
|Low
Mon 1:49p
|High
Mon 7:39p
|Low
Tue 2:55a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 9:41a
|High
Mon 4:04p
|Low
Mon 10:44p
|High
Tue 4:31a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 6:20a
|Low
Mon 1:23p
|High
Mon 6:46p
|Low
Tue 2:29a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 10:08a
|High
Mon 4:44p
|Low
Mon 11:10p
|High
Tue 5:05a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:17a
|High
Mon 3:53p
|Low
Mon 10:28p
|High
Tue 4:15a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 9:28a
|High
Mon 4:11p
|Low
Mon 10:40p
|High
Tue 4:25a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:21a
|High
Mon 4:07p
|Low
Mon 10:27p
|High
Tue 4:26a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 10:17a
|High
Mon 4:50p
|Low
Mon 11:21p
|High
Tue 5:15a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TUE...NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE NIGHT...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
WED...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of tstms after midnight.
THU...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Light swell in the morning.
THU NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.
FRI...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning.
FRI NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).