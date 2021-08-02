Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 2, 2021

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature78° - 83°
WindsFrom the Northwest
8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature70° - 74°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:54am - 8:10pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 9:44a		High
Mon 3:59p		Low
Mon 10:50p		High
Tue 4:29a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:08a		High
Mon 3:33p		Low
Mon 10:14p		High
Tue 4:03a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:20a		High
Mon 3:47p		Low
Mon 10:26p		High
Tue 4:17a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:12a		High
Mon 3:29p		Low
Mon 10:18p		High
Tue 3:59a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 7:13a		Low
Mon 1:49p		High
Mon 7:39p		Low
Tue 2:55a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 9:41a		High
Mon 4:04p		Low
Mon 10:44p		High
Tue 4:31a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 6:20a		Low
Mon 1:23p		High
Mon 6:46p		Low
Tue 2:29a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 10:08a		High
Mon 4:44p		Low
Mon 11:10p		High
Tue 5:05a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:17a		High
Mon 3:53p		Low
Mon 10:28p		High
Tue 4:15a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 9:28a		High
Mon 4:11p		Low
Mon 10:40p		High
Tue 4:25a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:21a		High
Mon 4:07p		Low
Mon 10:27p		High
Tue 4:26a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 10:17a		High
Mon 4:50p		Low
Mon 11:21p		High
Tue 5:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE...NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

WED...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of tstms after midnight.

THU...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Light swell in the morning.

THU NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

