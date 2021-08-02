Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 2, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 83° Winds From the Northwest

8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)

7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 70° - 74°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:54am - 8:10pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 9:44a High

Mon 3:59p Low

Mon 10:50p High

Tue 4:29a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:08a High

Mon 3:33p Low

Mon 10:14p High

Tue 4:03a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:20a High

Mon 3:47p Low

Mon 10:26p High

Tue 4:17a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:12a High

Mon 3:29p Low

Mon 10:18p High

Tue 3:59a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 7:13a Low

Mon 1:49p High

Mon 7:39p Low

Tue 2:55a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 9:41a High

Mon 4:04p Low

Mon 10:44p High

Tue 4:31a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 6:20a Low

Mon 1:23p High

Mon 6:46p Low

Tue 2:29a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 10:08a High

Mon 4:44p Low

Mon 11:10p High

Tue 5:05a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:17a High

Mon 3:53p Low

Mon 10:28p High

Tue 4:15a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 9:28a High

Mon 4:11p Low

Mon 10:40p High

Tue 4:25a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:21a High

Mon 4:07p Low

Mon 10:27p High

Tue 4:26a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 10:17a High

Mon 4:50p Low

Mon 11:21p High

Tue 5:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE...NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

WED...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of tstms after midnight.

THU...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Light swell in the morning.

THU NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).