Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 17, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
- SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect through this afternoon
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|71° - 76°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
17 - 24 mph (Gust 33 mph)
15 - 21 knots (Gust 29 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 79°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 7:08a
|Low
Mon 1:11p
|High
Mon 7:19p
|Low
Tue 2:02a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:42a
|Low
Mon 12:35p
|High
Mon 6:53p
|Low
Tue 1:26a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:56a
|Low
Mon 12:47p
|High
Mon 7:07p
|Low
Tue 1:38a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:38a
|Low
Mon 12:39p
|High
Mon 6:49p
|Low
Tue 1:30a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 5:20a
|High
Mon 10:48a
|Low
Mon 5:16p
|High
Mon 10:59p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 6:58a
|Low
Mon 1:01p
|High
Mon 7:11p
|Low
Tue 2:02a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 9:55a
|Low
Mon 4:50p
|High
Mon 10:06p
|Low
Tue 5:41a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 7:45a
|Low
Mon 1:30p
|High
Mon 8:05p
|Low
Tue 2:33a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:44a
|Low
Mon 12:32p
|High
Mon 7:01p
|Low
Tue 1:31a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 7:08a
|Low
Mon 12:57p
|High
Mon 7:38p
|Low
Tue 1:59a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:45a
|Low
Mon 12:44p
|High
Mon 7:10p
|Low
Tue 1:39a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 7:47a
|Low
Mon 1:36p
|High
Mon 8:09p
|Low
Tue 2:30a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E early in the afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds, becoming mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.
THU: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.
FRI: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).