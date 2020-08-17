Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 17, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS . Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect through this afternoon

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 71° - 76° Winds From the Northeast

17 - 24 mph (Gust 33 mph)

15 - 21 knots (Gust 29 knots) Waves 3 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 72° - 79°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 7:08a Low

Mon 1:11p High

Mon 7:19p Low

Tue 2:02a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:42a Low

Mon 12:35p High

Mon 6:53p Low

Tue 1:26a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:56a Low

Mon 12:47p High

Mon 7:07p Low

Tue 1:38a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:38a Low

Mon 12:39p High

Mon 6:49p Low

Tue 1:30a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 5:20a High

Mon 10:48a Low

Mon 5:16p High

Mon 10:59p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 6:58a Low

Mon 1:01p High

Mon 7:11p Low

Tue 2:02a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 9:55a Low

Mon 4:50p High

Mon 10:06p Low

Tue 5:41a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 7:45a Low

Mon 1:30p High

Mon 8:05p Low

Tue 2:33a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:44a Low

Mon 12:32p High

Mon 7:01p Low

Tue 1:31a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 7:08a Low

Mon 12:57p High

Mon 7:38p Low

Tue 1:59a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:45a Low

Mon 12:44p High

Mon 7:10p Low

Tue 1:39a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 7:47a Low

Mon 1:36p High

Mon 8:09p Low

Tue 2:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E early in the afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds, becoming mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

THU: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

FRI: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).