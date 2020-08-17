Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 17, 2020

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

  • MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
  • SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect through this afternoon

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature71° - 76°
WindsFrom the Northeast
17 - 24 mph (Gust 33 mph)
15 - 21 knots (Gust 29 knots)
Waves3 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature72° - 79°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 7:08a		Low
Mon 1:11p		High
Mon 7:19p		Low
Tue 2:02a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:42a		Low
Mon 12:35p		High
Mon 6:53p		Low
Tue 1:26a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:56a		Low
Mon 12:47p		High
Mon 7:07p		Low
Tue 1:38a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:38a		Low
Mon 12:39p		High
Mon 6:49p		Low
Tue 1:30a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 5:20a		High
Mon 10:48a		Low
Mon 5:16p		High
Mon 10:59p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 6:58a		Low
Mon 1:01p		High
Mon 7:11p		Low
Tue 2:02a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 9:55a		Low
Mon 4:50p		High
Mon 10:06p		Low
Tue 5:41a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 7:45a		Low
Mon 1:30p		High
Mon 8:05p		Low
Tue 2:33a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:44a		Low
Mon 12:32p		High
Mon 7:01p		Low
Tue 1:31a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 7:08a		Low
Mon 12:57p		High
Mon 7:38p		Low
Tue 1:59a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:45a		Low
Mon 12:44p		High
Mon 7:10p		Low
Tue 1:39a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 7:47a		Low
Mon 1:36p		High
Mon 8:09p		Low
Tue 2:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E early in the afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds, becoming mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

THU: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

FRI: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

