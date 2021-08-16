Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 16, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 81° Winds From the Southeast

9 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 73° - 78°

(Normal 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:08am - 7:54pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 8:42a High

Mon 2:59p Low

Mon 9:48p High

Tue 3:24a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:06a High

Mon 2:33p Low

Mon 9:12p High

Tue 2:58a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:18a High

Mon 2:47p Low

Mon 9:24p High

Tue 3:12a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:10a High

Mon 2:29p Low

Mon 9:16p High

Tue 2:54a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 6:00a Low

Mon 12:47p High

Mon 6:39p Low

Tue 1:53a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 8:39a High

Mon 2:54p Low

Mon 9:43p High

Tue 3:23a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 5:07a Low

Mon 12:21p High

Mon 5:46p Low

Tue 1:27a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 9:06a High

Mon 3:42p Low

Mon 10:09p High

Tue 4:09a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:09a High

Mon 2:43p Low

Mon 9:13p High

Tue 3:06a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 8:30a High

Mon 3:15p Low

Mon 9:37p High

Tue 3:32a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:15a High

Mon 2:49p Low

Mon 9:20p High

Tue 3:17a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 9:10a High

Mon 3:46p Low

Mon 10:09p High

Tue 4:13a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

TONIGHT...SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TUE...SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

TUE NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers early in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Light swell in the evening.

THU...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

FRI...NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the evening.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).