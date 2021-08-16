Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 16, 2021

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature77° - 81°
WindsFrom the Southeast
9 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature73° - 78°
(Normal 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:08am - 7:54pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 8:42a		High
Mon 2:59p		Low
Mon 9:48p		High
Tue 3:24a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:06a		High
Mon 2:33p		Low
Mon 9:12p		High
Tue 2:58a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:18a		High
Mon 2:47p		Low
Mon 9:24p		High
Tue 3:12a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:10a		High
Mon 2:29p		Low
Mon 9:16p		High
Tue 2:54a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 6:00a		Low
Mon 12:47p		High
Mon 6:39p		Low
Tue 1:53a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 8:39a		High
Mon 2:54p		Low
Mon 9:43p		High
Tue 3:23a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 5:07a		Low
Mon 12:21p		High
Mon 5:46p		Low
Tue 1:27a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 9:06a		High
Mon 3:42p		Low
Mon 10:09p		High
Tue 4:09a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:09a		High
Mon 2:43p		Low
Mon 9:13p		High
Tue 3:06a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 8:30a		High
Mon 3:15p		Low
Mon 9:37p		High
Tue 3:32a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:15a		High
Mon 2:49p		Low
Mon 9:20p		High
Tue 3:17a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 9:10a		High
Mon 3:46p		Low
Mon 10:09p		High
Tue 4:13a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

TONIGHT...SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TUE...SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

TUE NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers early in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Light swell in the evening.

THU...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

FRI...NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the evening.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top