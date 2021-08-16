Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 16, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|77° - 81°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
9 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 78°
(Normal 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:08am - 7:54pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 8:42a
|High
Mon 2:59p
|Low
Mon 9:48p
|High
Tue 3:24a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:06a
|High
Mon 2:33p
|Low
Mon 9:12p
|High
Tue 2:58a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:18a
|High
Mon 2:47p
|Low
Mon 9:24p
|High
Tue 3:12a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:10a
|High
Mon 2:29p
|Low
Mon 9:16p
|High
Tue 2:54a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 6:00a
|Low
Mon 12:47p
|High
Mon 6:39p
|Low
Tue 1:53a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 8:39a
|High
Mon 2:54p
|Low
Mon 9:43p
|High
Tue 3:23a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 5:07a
|Low
Mon 12:21p
|High
Mon 5:46p
|Low
Tue 1:27a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 9:06a
|High
Mon 3:42p
|Low
Mon 10:09p
|High
Tue 4:09a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:09a
|High
Mon 2:43p
|Low
Mon 9:13p
|High
Tue 3:06a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 8:30a
|High
Mon 3:15p
|Low
Mon 9:37p
|High
Tue 3:32a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:15a
|High
Mon 2:49p
|Low
Mon 9:20p
|High
Tue 3:17a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 9:10a
|High
Mon 3:46p
|Low
Mon 10:09p
|High
Tue 4:13a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
TONIGHT...SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TUE...SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
TUE NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers early in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Light swell in the evening.
THU...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
FRI...NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT...SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the evening.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).