Jersey Shore Report for Friday, September 6, 2019

Air Temperature69° - 73°
WindsFrom the Northeast
21 - 32 mph (Gust 38 mph)
18 - 28 knots (Gust 33 knots)
Waves3 - 10 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature74° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:35am - 7:26pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 8:17a		High
Fri 2:33p		Low
Fri 9:12p		High
Sat 2:59a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:41a		High
Fri 2:07p		Low
Fri 8:36p		High
Sat 2:33a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:53a		High
Fri 2:21p		Low
Fri 8:48p		High
Sat 2:47a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:45a		High
Fri 2:03p		Low
Fri 8:40p		High
Sat 2:29a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 5:41a		Low
Fri 12:22p		High
Fri 6:13p		Low
Sat 1:17a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 8:19a		High
Fri 2:27p		Low
Fri 9:11p		High
Sat 2:59a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 11:56a		High
Fri 5:20p		Low
Sat 12:51a		High
Sat 5:46a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 8:40a		High
Fri 3:09p		Low
Fri 9:34p		High
Sat 3:36a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:52a		High
Fri 2:21p		Low
Fri 8:48p		High
Sat 2:51a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 8:05a		High
Fri 2:46p		Low
Fri 9:07p		High
Sat 3:04a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:52a		High
Fri 2:28p		Low
Fri 8:57p		High
Sat 3:02a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 8:51a		High
Fri 3:22p		Low
Fri 9:48p		High
Sat 3:52a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt late this morning and afternoon. Gusts to around 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 6 to 8 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 11 seconds. Scattered showers early this morning, then showers likely late this morning. Periods of rain this afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: N winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt late. Gusts to around 30 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft, subsiding to 7 to 10 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 15 seconds. Showers likely early in the evening, then scattered showers in the late evening and early morning.

SAT: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft, subsiding to 5 to 7 ft early in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

