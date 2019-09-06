Jersey Shore Report for Friday, September 6, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 69° - 73° Winds From the Northeast

21 - 32 mph (Gust 38 mph)

18 - 28 knots (Gust 33 knots) Waves 3 - 10 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 74° - 78°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:35am - 7:26pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 8:17a High

Fri 2:33p Low

Fri 9:12p High

Sat 2:59a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:41a High

Fri 2:07p Low

Fri 8:36p High

Sat 2:33a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:53a High

Fri 2:21p Low

Fri 8:48p High

Sat 2:47a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:45a High

Fri 2:03p Low

Fri 8:40p High

Sat 2:29a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 5:41a Low

Fri 12:22p High

Fri 6:13p Low

Sat 1:17a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 8:19a High

Fri 2:27p Low

Fri 9:11p High

Sat 2:59a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 11:56a High

Fri 5:20p Low

Sat 12:51a High

Sat 5:46a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 8:40a High

Fri 3:09p Low

Fri 9:34p High

Sat 3:36a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:52a High

Fri 2:21p Low

Fri 8:48p High

Sat 2:51a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 8:05a High

Fri 2:46p Low

Fri 9:07p High

Sat 3:04a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:52a High

Fri 2:28p Low

Fri 8:57p High

Sat 3:02a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 8:51a High

Fri 3:22p Low

Fri 9:48p High

Sat 3:52a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt late this morning and afternoon. Gusts to around 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 6 to 8 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 11 seconds. Scattered showers early this morning, then showers likely late this morning. Periods of rain this afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: N winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt late. Gusts to around 30 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft, subsiding to 7 to 10 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 15 seconds. Showers likely early in the evening, then scattered showers in the late evening and early morning.

SAT: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft, subsiding to 5 to 7 ft early in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

