Jersey Shore Report for Friday, September 6, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|69° - 73°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
21 - 32 mph (Gust 38 mph)
18 - 28 knots (Gust 33 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 10 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:35am - 7:26pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Live from the Shore
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 8:17a
|High
Fri 2:33p
|Low
Fri 9:12p
|High
Sat 2:59a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:41a
|High
Fri 2:07p
|Low
Fri 8:36p
|High
Sat 2:33a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:53a
|High
Fri 2:21p
|Low
Fri 8:48p
|High
Sat 2:47a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:45a
|High
Fri 2:03p
|Low
Fri 8:40p
|High
Sat 2:29a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 5:41a
|Low
Fri 12:22p
|High
Fri 6:13p
|Low
Sat 1:17a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 8:19a
|High
Fri 2:27p
|Low
Fri 9:11p
|High
Sat 2:59a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 11:56a
|High
Fri 5:20p
|Low
Sat 12:51a
|High
Sat 5:46a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 8:40a
|High
Fri 3:09p
|Low
Fri 9:34p
|High
Sat 3:36a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:52a
|High
Fri 2:21p
|Low
Fri 8:48p
|High
Sat 2:51a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 8:05a
|High
Fri 2:46p
|Low
Fri 9:07p
|High
Sat 3:04a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:52a
|High
Fri 2:28p
|Low
Fri 8:57p
|High
Sat 3:02a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 8:51a
|High
Fri 3:22p
|Low
Fri 9:48p
|High
Sat 3:52a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt late this morning and afternoon. Gusts to around 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 6 to 8 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 11 seconds. Scattered showers early this morning, then showers likely late this morning. Periods of rain this afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: N winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt late. Gusts to around 30 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft, subsiding to 7 to 10 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 15 seconds. Showers likely early in the evening, then scattered showers in the late evening and early morning.
SAT: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft, subsiding to 5 to 7 ft early in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).