Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 29, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
- Small Craft Advisory in effect through late tonight
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|65° - 80°
|Winds
|From the South
14 - 21 mph (Gust 25 mph)
12 - 18 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 66°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 7:53a
|High
Fri 2:02p
|Low
Fri 8:03p
|High
Sat 2:06a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:17a
|High
Fri 1:36p
|Low
Fri 7:27p
|High
Sat 1:40a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:29a
|High
Fri 1:50p
|Low
Fri 7:39p
|High
Sat 1:54a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:21a
|High
Fri 1:32p
|Low
Fri 7:31p
|High
Sat 1:36a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 11:58a
|High
Fri 5:42p
|Low
Sat 12:08a
|High
Sat 5:46a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 7:58a
|High
Fri 1:51p
|Low
Fri 7:57p
|High
Sat 1:58a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 11:32a
|High
Fri 4:49p
|Low
Fri 11:42p
|High
Sat 4:53a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 8:29a
|High
Fri 2:40p
|Low
Fri 8:27p
|High
Sat 2:51a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:27a
|High
Fri 1:35p
|Low
Fri 7:29p
|High
Sat 1:42a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 7:52a
|High
Fri 2:01p
|Low
Fri 7:54p
|High
Sat 2:20a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:35a
|High
Fri 1:38p
|Low
Fri 7:39p
|High
Sat 1:56a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 8:23a
|High
Fri 2:38p
|Low
Fri 8:33p
|High
Sat 2:56a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Areas of fog late in the morning. A chance of showers until late afternoon, then a chance of tstms late. Vsby 1 NM or less in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late.
SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.
SAT NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).