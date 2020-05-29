Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 29, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 65° - 80° Winds From the South

14 - 21 mph (Gust 25 mph)

12 - 18 knots (Gust 22 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 60° - 66°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 7:53a High

Fri 2:02p Low

Fri 8:03p High

Sat 2:06a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:17a High

Fri 1:36p Low

Fri 7:27p High

Sat 1:40a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:29a High

Fri 1:50p Low

Fri 7:39p High

Sat 1:54a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:21a High

Fri 1:32p Low

Fri 7:31p High

Sat 1:36a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 11:58a High

Fri 5:42p Low

Sat 12:08a High

Sat 5:46a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 7:58a High

Fri 1:51p Low

Fri 7:57p High

Sat 1:58a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 11:32a High

Fri 4:49p Low

Fri 11:42p High

Sat 4:53a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 8:29a High

Fri 2:40p Low

Fri 8:27p High

Sat 2:51a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:27a High

Fri 1:35p Low

Fri 7:29p High

Sat 1:42a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 7:52a High

Fri 2:01p Low

Fri 7:54p High

Sat 2:20a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:35a High

Fri 1:38p Low

Fri 7:39p High

Sat 1:56a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 8:23a High

Fri 2:38p Low

Fri 8:33p High

Sat 2:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Areas of fog late in the morning. A chance of showers until late afternoon, then a chance of tstms late. Vsby 1 NM or less in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).