Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 29, 2020

Seaside Heights boardwalk (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

  • Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
  • Small Craft Advisory in effect through late tonight

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature65° - 80°
WindsFrom the South
14 - 21 mph (Gust 25 mph)
12 - 18 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature60° - 66°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 7:53a		High
Fri 2:02p		Low
Fri 8:03p		High
Sat 2:06a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:17a		High
Fri 1:36p		Low
Fri 7:27p		High
Sat 1:40a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:29a		High
Fri 1:50p		Low
Fri 7:39p		High
Sat 1:54a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:21a		High
Fri 1:32p		Low
Fri 7:31p		High
Sat 1:36a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 11:58a		High
Fri 5:42p		Low
Sat 12:08a		High
Sat 5:46a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 7:58a		High
Fri 1:51p		Low
Fri 7:57p		High
Sat 1:58a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 11:32a		High
Fri 4:49p		Low
Fri 11:42p		High
Sat 4:53a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 8:29a		High
Fri 2:40p		Low
Fri 8:27p		High
Sat 2:51a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:27a		High
Fri 1:35p		Low
Fri 7:29p		High
Sat 1:42a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 7:52a		High
Fri 2:01p		Low
Fri 7:54p		High
Sat 2:20a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:35a		High
Fri 1:38p		Low
Fri 7:39p		High
Sat 1:56a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 8:23a		High
Fri 2:38p		Low
Fri 8:33p		High
Sat 2:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Areas of fog late in the morning. A chance of showers until late afternoon, then a chance of tstms late. Vsby 1 NM or less in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

