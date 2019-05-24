Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 24, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 67° - 78° Winds From the Northwest

13 - 20 mph (Gust 35 mph)

11 - 17 knots (Gust 30 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 57° - 66°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:41am - 8:18pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 6:42a High

Fri 1:02p Low

Fri 6:45p High

Sat 1:10a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:06a High

Fri 12:36p Low

Fri 6:09p High

Sat 12:44a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:18a High

Fri 12:50p Low

Fri 6:21p High

Sat 12:58a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:10a High

Fri 12:32p Low

Fri 6:13p High

Sat 12:40a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 10:47a High

Fri 4:42p Low

Fri 10:50p High

Sat 4:50a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 6:49a High

Fri 12:50p Low

Fri 6:48p High

Sat 12:58a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 10:21a High

Fri 3:49p Low

Fri 10:24p High

Sat 3:57a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 7:18a High

Fri 1:28p Low

Fri 7:14p High

Sat 1:37a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:31a High

Fri 12:31p Low

Fri 6:24p High

Sat 12:41a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 6:51a High

Fri 12:45p Low

Fri 6:36p High

Sat 1:05a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:34a High

Fri 12:34p Low

Fri 6:23p High

Sat 12:46a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 7:24a High

Fri 1:29p Low

Fri 7:23p High

Sat 1:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS.Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING

TODAY : NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the W with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms early.

TONIGHT : N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE after midnight, then becoming E 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

SAT : SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT : SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft early in the evening. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT : NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

MON : N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE : S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT : S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).