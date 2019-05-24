Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 24, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 67° - 78°
Winds From the Northwest
13 - 20 mph (Gust 35 mph)
11 - 17 knots (Gust 30 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 57° - 66°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:41am - 8:18pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Fri 6:42a		 High
Fri 1:02p		 Low
Fri 6:45p		 High
Sat 1:10a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 6:06a		 High
Fri 12:36p		 Low
Fri 6:09p		 High
Sat 12:44a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 6:18a		 High
Fri 12:50p		 Low
Fri 6:21p		 High
Sat 12:58a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 6:10a		 High
Fri 12:32p		 Low
Fri 6:13p		 High
Sat 12:40a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 10:47a		 High
Fri 4:42p		 Low
Fri 10:50p		 High
Sat 4:50a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 6:49a		 High
Fri 12:50p		 Low
Fri 6:48p		 High
Sat 12:58a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Fri 10:21a		 High
Fri 3:49p		 Low
Fri 10:24p		 High
Sat 3:57a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Fri 7:18a		 High
Fri 1:28p		 Low
Fri 7:14p		 High
Sat 1:37a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 6:31a		 High
Fri 12:31p		 Low
Fri 6:24p		 High
Sat 12:41a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Fri 6:51a		 High
Fri 12:45p		 Low
Fri 6:36p		 High
Sat 1:05a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 6:34a		 High
Fri 12:34p		 Low
Fri 6:23p		 High
Sat 12:46a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Fri 7:24a		 High
Fri 1:29p		 Low
Fri 7:23p		 High
Sat 1:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS.Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING

TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the W with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms early.

TONIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE after midnight, then becoming E 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft early in the evening. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

