Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 24, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|67° - 78°
|Winds
|From the Northwest
13 - 20 mph (Gust 35 mph)
11 - 17 knots (Gust 30 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 66°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:41am - 8:18pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 6:42a
|High
Fri 1:02p
|Low
Fri 6:45p
|High
Sat 1:10a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:06a
|High
Fri 12:36p
|Low
Fri 6:09p
|High
Sat 12:44a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:18a
|High
Fri 12:50p
|Low
Fri 6:21p
|High
Sat 12:58a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:10a
|High
Fri 12:32p
|Low
Fri 6:13p
|High
Sat 12:40a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 10:47a
|High
Fri 4:42p
|Low
Fri 10:50p
|High
Sat 4:50a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 6:49a
|High
Fri 12:50p
|Low
Fri 6:48p
|High
Sat 12:58a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 10:21a
|High
Fri 3:49p
|Low
Fri 10:24p
|High
Sat 3:57a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 7:18a
|High
Fri 1:28p
|Low
Fri 7:14p
|High
Sat 1:37a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:31a
|High
Fri 12:31p
|Low
Fri 6:24p
|High
Sat 12:41a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 6:51a
|High
Fri 12:45p
|Low
Fri 6:36p
|High
Sat 1:05a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:34a
|High
Fri 12:34p
|Low
Fri 6:23p
|High
Sat 12:46a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 7:24a
|High
Fri 1:29p
|Low
Fri 7:23p
|High
Sat 1:44a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS.Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING
TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the W with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms early.
TONIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE after midnight, then becoming E 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft early in the evening. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).