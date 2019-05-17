Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 17, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 67° - 76° Winds From the Southwest

11 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)

9 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 56° - 62°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:47am - 8:12pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 7:17a Low

Fri 1:34p High

Fri 7:45p Low

Sat 2:12a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:51a Low

Fri 12:58p High

Fri 7:19p Low

Sat 1:36a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:05a Low

Fri 1:10p High

Fri 7:33p Low

Sat 1:48a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:47a Low

Fri 1:02p High

Fri 7:15p Low

Sat 1:40a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 5:26a High

Fri 10:57a Low

Fri 5:39p High

Fri 11:25p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 7:09a Low

Fri 1:32p High

Fri 7:36p Low

Sat 2:12a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 5:00a High

Fri 10:04a Low

Fri 5:13p High

Fri 10:32p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 7:54a Low

Fri 1:54p High

Fri 8:20p Low

Sat 2:37a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:58a Low

Fri 1:05p High

Fri 7:26p Low

Sat 1:44a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 7:27a Low

Fri 1:26p High

Fri 7:54p Low

Sat 2:07a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:07a Low

Fri 1:10p High

Fri 7:34p Low

Sat 1:55a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 8:07a Low

Fri 2:06p High

Fri 8:33p Low

Sat 2:48a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT : N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN : S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT : S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON : SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT : SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE : NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

TUE NIGHT : N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).