Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 17, 2019

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 67° - 76°
Winds From the Southwest
11 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 56° - 62°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:47am - 8:12pm
UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Fri 7:17a		 Low
Fri 1:34p		 High
Fri 7:45p		 Low
Sat 2:12a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 6:51a		 Low
Fri 12:58p		 High
Fri 7:19p		 Low
Sat 1:36a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 7:05a		 Low
Fri 1:10p		 High
Fri 7:33p		 Low
Sat 1:48a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 6:47a		 Low
Fri 1:02p		 High
Fri 7:15p		 Low
Sat 1:40a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 5:26a		 High
Fri 10:57a		 Low
Fri 5:39p		 High
Fri 11:25p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Fri 7:09a		 Low
Fri 1:32p		 High
Fri 7:36p		 Low
Sat 2:12a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Fri 5:00a		 High
Fri 10:04a		 Low
Fri 5:13p		 High
Fri 10:32p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Fri 7:54a		 Low
Fri 1:54p		 High
Fri 8:20p		 Low
Sat 2:37a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 6:58a		 Low
Fri 1:05p		 High
Fri 7:26p		 Low
Sat 1:44a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Fri 7:27a		 Low
Fri 1:26p		 High
Fri 7:54p		 Low
Sat 2:07a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 7:07a		 Low
Fri 1:10p		 High
Fri 7:34p		 Low
Sat 1:55a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Fri 8:07a		 Low
Fri 2:06p		 High
Fri 8:33p		 Low
Sat 2:48a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top