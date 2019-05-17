Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 17, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|67° - 76°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
11 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|56° - 62°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:47am - 8:12pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 7:17a
|Low
Fri 1:34p
|High
Fri 7:45p
|Low
Sat 2:12a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:51a
|Low
Fri 12:58p
|High
Fri 7:19p
|Low
Sat 1:36a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:05a
|Low
Fri 1:10p
|High
Fri 7:33p
|Low
Sat 1:48a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:47a
|Low
Fri 1:02p
|High
Fri 7:15p
|Low
Sat 1:40a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 5:26a
|High
Fri 10:57a
|Low
Fri 5:39p
|High
Fri 11:25p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 7:09a
|Low
Fri 1:32p
|High
Fri 7:36p
|Low
Sat 2:12a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 5:00a
|High
Fri 10:04a
|Low
Fri 5:13p
|High
Fri 10:32p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 7:54a
|Low
Fri 1:54p
|High
Fri 8:20p
|Low
Sat 2:37a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:58a
|Low
Fri 1:05p
|High
Fri 7:26p
|Low
Sat 1:44a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 7:27a
|Low
Fri 1:26p
|High
Fri 7:54p
|Low
Sat 2:07a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:07a
|Low
Fri 1:10p
|High
Fri 7:34p
|Low
Sat 1:55a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 8:07a
|Low
Fri 2:06p
|High
Fri 8:33p
|Low
Sat 2:48a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
MON: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).