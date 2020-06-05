Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 5, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|69° - 83°
|Winds
|From the South
10 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|58° - 70°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 8:04a
|Low
Fri 2:16p
|High
Fri 8:27p
|Low
Sat 3:03a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:38a
|Low
Fri 1:40p
|High
Fri 8:01p
|Low
Sat 2:27a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:52a
|Low
Fri 1:52p
|High
Fri 8:15p
|Low
Sat 2:39a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:34a
|Low
Fri 1:44p
|High
Fri 7:57p
|Low
Sat 2:31a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 6:17a
|High
Fri 11:44a
|Low
Fri 6:21p
|High
Sat 12:07a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 7:56a
|Low
Fri 2:12p
|High
Fri 8:20p
|Low
Sat 3:04a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 5:51a
|High
Fri 10:51a
|Low
Fri 5:55p
|High
Fri 11:14p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 8:42a
|Low
Fri 2:33p
|High
Fri 9:04p
|Low
Sat 3:29a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:43a
|Low
Fri 1:43p
|High
Fri 8:08p
|Low
Sat 2:35a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 8:12a
|Low
Fri 2:04p
|High
Fri 8:41p
|Low
Sat 3:00a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:50a
|Low
Fri 1:47p
|High
Fri 8:16p
|Low
Sat 2:44a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 8:52a
|Low
Fri 2:44p
|High
Fri 9:15p
|Low
Sat 3:38a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Scattered showers this morning, then showers likely with scattered tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM late.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers likely in the evening. A chance of tstms until early morning. A chance of showers late. Patchy fog after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM, decreasing to 1 NM or less after midnight.
SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of tstms. Vsby 1 NM or less early in the morning.
SAT NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the evening.
SUN: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.
MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).