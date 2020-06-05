Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 5, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

  • Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature69° - 83°
WindsFrom the South
10 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature58° - 70°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 8:04a		Low
Fri 2:16p		High
Fri 8:27p		Low
Sat 3:03a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:38a		Low
Fri 1:40p		High
Fri 8:01p		Low
Sat 2:27a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:52a		Low
Fri 1:52p		High
Fri 8:15p		Low
Sat 2:39a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:34a		Low
Fri 1:44p		High
Fri 7:57p		Low
Sat 2:31a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 6:17a		High
Fri 11:44a		Low
Fri 6:21p		High
Sat 12:07a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 7:56a		Low
Fri 2:12p		High
Fri 8:20p		Low
Sat 3:04a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 5:51a		High
Fri 10:51a		Low
Fri 5:55p		High
Fri 11:14p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 8:42a		Low
Fri 2:33p		High
Fri 9:04p		Low
Sat 3:29a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:43a		Low
Fri 1:43p		High
Fri 8:08p		Low
Sat 2:35a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 8:12a		Low
Fri 2:04p		High
Fri 8:41p		Low
Sat 3:00a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:50a		Low
Fri 1:47p		High
Fri 8:16p		Low
Sat 2:44a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 8:52a		Low
Fri 2:44p		High
Fri 9:15p		Low
Sat 3:38a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Scattered showers this morning, then showers likely with scattered tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers likely in the evening. A chance of tstms until early morning. A chance of showers late. Patchy fog after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM, decreasing to 1 NM or less after midnight.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of tstms. Vsby 1 NM or less early in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the evening.

SUN: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

