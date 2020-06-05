Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 5, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 69° - 83° Winds From the South

10 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)

9 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 58° - 70°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 8:04a Low

Fri 2:16p High

Fri 8:27p Low

Sat 3:03a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:38a Low

Fri 1:40p High

Fri 8:01p Low

Sat 2:27a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:52a Low

Fri 1:52p High

Fri 8:15p Low

Sat 2:39a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:34a Low

Fri 1:44p High

Fri 7:57p Low

Sat 2:31a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 6:17a High

Fri 11:44a Low

Fri 6:21p High

Sat 12:07a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 7:56a Low

Fri 2:12p High

Fri 8:20p Low

Sat 3:04a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 5:51a High

Fri 10:51a Low

Fri 5:55p High

Fri 11:14p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 8:42a Low

Fri 2:33p High

Fri 9:04p Low

Sat 3:29a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:43a Low

Fri 1:43p High

Fri 8:08p Low

Sat 2:35a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 8:12a Low

Fri 2:04p High

Fri 8:41p Low

Sat 3:00a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:50a Low

Fri 1:47p High

Fri 8:16p Low

Sat 2:44a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 8:52a Low

Fri 2:44p High

Fri 9:15p Low

Sat 3:38a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Scattered showers this morning, then showers likely with scattered tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers likely in the evening. A chance of tstms until early morning. A chance of showers late. Patchy fog after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM, decreasing to 1 NM or less after midnight.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of tstms. Vsby 1 NM or less early in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the evening.

SUN: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).