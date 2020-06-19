Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 19, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 a.m. this morning

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 69° - 79° Winds From the South

8 - 17 mph (Gust 21 mph)

6 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 62° - 69°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 7:19a Low

Fri 1:15p High

Fri 7:29p Low

Sat 2:11a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:53a Low

Fri 12:39p High

Fri 7:03p Low

Sat 1:35a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:07a Low

Fri 12:51p High

Fri 7:17p Low

Sat 1:47a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:49a Low

Fri 12:43p High

Fri 6:59p Low

Sat 1:39a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 5:31a High

Fri 10:59a Low

Fri 5:20p High

Fri 11:09p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 7:10a Low

Fri 1:08p High

Fri 7:22p Low

Sat 2:11a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 5:05a High

Fri 10:06a Low

Fri 4:54p High

Fri 10:16p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 7:55a Low

Fri 1:40p High

Fri 8:15p Low

Sat 2:43a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:55a Low

Fri 12:41p High

Fri 7:12p Low

Sat 1:43a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 7:17a Low

Fri 1:05p High

Fri 7:44p Low

Sat 2:09a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:55a Low

Fri 12:51p High

Fri 7:17p Low

Sat 1:47a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 8:00a Low

Fri 1:46p High

Fri 8:18p Low

Sat 2:43a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Areas of dense fog in the morning with vsby 1 NM or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Areas of fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).