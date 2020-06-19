Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 19, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 a.m. this morning
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|69° - 79°
|Winds
|From the South
8 - 17 mph (Gust 21 mph)
6 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 69°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 7:19a
|Low
Fri 1:15p
|High
Fri 7:29p
|Low
Sat 2:11a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:53a
|Low
Fri 12:39p
|High
Fri 7:03p
|Low
Sat 1:35a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:07a
|Low
Fri 12:51p
|High
Fri 7:17p
|Low
Sat 1:47a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:49a
|Low
Fri 12:43p
|High
Fri 6:59p
|Low
Sat 1:39a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 5:31a
|High
Fri 10:59a
|Low
Fri 5:20p
|High
Fri 11:09p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 7:10a
|Low
Fri 1:08p
|High
Fri 7:22p
|Low
Sat 2:11a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 5:05a
|High
Fri 10:06a
|Low
Fri 4:54p
|High
Fri 10:16p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 7:55a
|Low
Fri 1:40p
|High
Fri 8:15p
|Low
Sat 2:43a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:55a
|Low
Fri 12:41p
|High
Fri 7:12p
|Low
Sat 1:43a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 7:17a
|Low
Fri 1:05p
|High
Fri 7:44p
|Low
Sat 2:09a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:55a
|Low
Fri 12:51p
|High
Fri 7:17p
|Low
Sat 1:47a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 8:00a
|Low
Fri 1:46p
|High
Fri 8:18p
|Low
Sat 2:43a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Areas of dense fog in the morning with vsby 1 NM or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Areas of fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).