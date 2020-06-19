Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 19, 2020

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

  • Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 a.m. this morning

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature69° - 79°
WindsFrom the South
8 - 17 mph (Gust 21 mph)
6 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature62° - 69°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 7:19a		Low
Fri 1:15p		High
Fri 7:29p		Low
Sat 2:11a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:53a		Low
Fri 12:39p		High
Fri 7:03p		Low
Sat 1:35a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:07a		Low
Fri 12:51p		High
Fri 7:17p		Low
Sat 1:47a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:49a		Low
Fri 12:43p		High
Fri 6:59p		Low
Sat 1:39a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 5:31a		High
Fri 10:59a		Low
Fri 5:20p		High
Fri 11:09p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 7:10a		Low
Fri 1:08p		High
Fri 7:22p		Low
Sat 2:11a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 5:05a		High
Fri 10:06a		Low
Fri 4:54p		High
Fri 10:16p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 7:55a		Low
Fri 1:40p		High
Fri 8:15p		Low
Sat 2:43a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:55a		Low
Fri 12:41p		High
Fri 7:12p		Low
Sat 1:43a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 7:17a		Low
Fri 1:05p		High
Fri 7:44p		Low
Sat 2:09a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:55a		Low
Fri 12:51p		High
Fri 7:17p		Low
Sat 1:47a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 8:00a		Low
Fri 1:46p		High
Fri 8:18p		Low
Sat 2:43a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Areas of dense fog in the morning with vsby 1 NM or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Areas of fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

