Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 11, 2021

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect through this evening

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 66° - 69° Winds From the East

12 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)

10 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 60° - 74°

(Normal 60° - 67°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:26pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 9:22a Low

Fri 3:17p High

Fri 9:19p Low

Sat 4:10a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:56a Low

Fri 2:41p High

Fri 8:53p Low

Sat 3:34a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:10a Low

Fri 2:53p High

Fri 9:07p Low

Sat 3:46a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:52a Low

Fri 2:45p High

Fri 8:49p Low

Sat 3:38a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 7:36a High

Fri 1:02p Low

Fri 7:22p High

Sat 12:59a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 9:14a Low

Fri 3:06p High

Fri 9:15p Low

Sat 4:07a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 7:10a High

Fri 12:09p Low

Fri 6:56p High

Sat 12:06a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 9:59a Low

Fri 3:36p High

Fri 10:08p Low

Sat 4:42a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:58a Low

Fri 2:39p High

Fri 9:06p Low

Sat 3:44a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 9:28a Low

Fri 3:03p High

Fri 9:43p Low

Sat 4:08a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:57a Low

Fri 2:46p High

Fri 9:12p Low

Sat 3:42a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 10:04a Low

Fri 3:46p High

Fri 10:15p Low

Sat 4:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this morning. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A slight chance of showers. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT...E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT...E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT...SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN...S winds around 5 kt, increasing to around 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT...SW winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

MON...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).