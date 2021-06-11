Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 11, 2021

Asbury Park boardwalk at sunrise (Jim Guiliano, Townsquare Media NJ)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect through this evening

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature66° - 69°
WindsFrom the East
12 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
10 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves2 - 5 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature60° - 74°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:26pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 9:22a		Low
Fri 3:17p		High
Fri 9:19p		Low
Sat 4:10a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:56a		Low
Fri 2:41p		High
Fri 8:53p		Low
Sat 3:34a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:10a		Low
Fri 2:53p		High
Fri 9:07p		Low
Sat 3:46a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:52a		Low
Fri 2:45p		High
Fri 8:49p		Low
Sat 3:38a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 7:36a		High
Fri 1:02p		Low
Fri 7:22p		High
Sat 12:59a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 9:14a		Low
Fri 3:06p		High
Fri 9:15p		Low
Sat 4:07a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 7:10a		High
Fri 12:09p		Low
Fri 6:56p		High
Sat 12:06a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 9:59a		Low
Fri 3:36p		High
Fri 10:08p		Low
Sat 4:42a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:58a		Low
Fri 2:39p		High
Fri 9:06p		Low
Sat 3:44a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 9:28a		Low
Fri 3:03p		High
Fri 9:43p		Low
Sat 4:08a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:57a		Low
Fri 2:46p		High
Fri 9:12p		Low
Sat 3:42a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 10:04a		Low
Fri 3:46p		High
Fri 10:15p		Low
Sat 4:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this morning. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A slight chance of showers. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT...E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT...E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT...SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN...S winds around 5 kt, increasing to around 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT...SW winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

MON...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
TUE...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

