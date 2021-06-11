Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 11, 2021
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect through this evening
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|66° - 69°
|Winds
|From the East
12 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
10 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 74°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:26pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 9:22a
|Low
Fri 3:17p
|High
Fri 9:19p
|Low
Sat 4:10a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:56a
|Low
Fri 2:41p
|High
Fri 8:53p
|Low
Sat 3:34a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:10a
|Low
Fri 2:53p
|High
Fri 9:07p
|Low
Sat 3:46a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:52a
|Low
Fri 2:45p
|High
Fri 8:49p
|Low
Sat 3:38a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 7:36a
|High
Fri 1:02p
|Low
Fri 7:22p
|High
Sat 12:59a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 9:14a
|Low
Fri 3:06p
|High
Fri 9:15p
|Low
Sat 4:07a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 7:10a
|High
Fri 12:09p
|Low
Fri 6:56p
|High
Sat 12:06a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 9:59a
|Low
Fri 3:36p
|High
Fri 10:08p
|Low
Sat 4:42a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:58a
|Low
Fri 2:39p
|High
Fri 9:06p
|Low
Sat 3:44a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 9:28a
|Low
Fri 3:03p
|High
Fri 9:43p
|Low
Sat 4:08a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:57a
|Low
Fri 2:46p
|High
Fri 9:12p
|Low
Sat 3:42a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 10:04a
|Low
Fri 3:46p
|High
Fri 10:15p
|Low
Sat 4:42a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this morning. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A slight chance of showers. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT...E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT...E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT NIGHT...SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN...S winds around 5 kt, increasing to around 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT...SW winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
MON...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
MON NIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
TUE...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).