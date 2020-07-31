Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 31, 2020

Bradley Beach at sunrise (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature77° - 80°
WindsFrom the Northeast
8 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature63° - 83°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 5:42a		Low
Fri 11:57a		High
Fri 6:12p		Low
Sat 12:47a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:16a		Low
Fri 11:21a		High
Fri 5:46p		Low
Sat 12:11a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:30a		Low
Fri 11:33a		High
Fri 6:00p		Low
Sat 12:23a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:12a		Low
Fri 11:25a		High
Fri 5:42p		Low
Sat 12:15a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 9:22a		Low
Fri 4:02p		High
Fri 9:52p		Low
Sat 4:52a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 5:35a		Low
Fri 11:48a		High
Fri 6:02p		Low
Sat 12:46a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 8:29a		Low
Fri 3:36p		High
Fri 8:59p		Low
Sat 4:26a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 6:19a		Low
Fri 12:12p		High
Fri 6:48p		Low
Sat 1:14a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:28a		Low
Fri 11:26a		High
Fri 5:59p		Low
Sat 12:25a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 5:49a		Low
Fri 11:42a		High
Fri 6:26p		Low
Sat 12:48a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:40a		Low
Fri 11:31a		High
Fri 6:10p		Low
Sat 12:40a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 6:33a		Low
Fri 12:26p		High
Fri 7:03p		Low
Sat 1:28a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this morning. Seas 2 ft or less. Showers this morning. A chance of tstms. Showers likely early this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Light swell in the evening.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

MON NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming E with gusts up to 25 kt after midnight. Seas around 4 ft, building to 6 ft after midnight. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

TUE: E winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely in the evening. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

