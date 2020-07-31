Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 31, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 80° Winds From the Northeast

8 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)

7 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 63° - 83°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 5:42a Low

Fri 11:57a High

Fri 6:12p Low

Sat 12:47a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:16a Low

Fri 11:21a High

Fri 5:46p Low

Sat 12:11a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:30a Low

Fri 11:33a High

Fri 6:00p Low

Sat 12:23a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:12a Low

Fri 11:25a High

Fri 5:42p Low

Sat 12:15a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 9:22a Low

Fri 4:02p High

Fri 9:52p Low

Sat 4:52a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 5:35a Low

Fri 11:48a High

Fri 6:02p Low

Sat 12:46a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 8:29a Low

Fri 3:36p High

Fri 8:59p Low

Sat 4:26a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 6:19a Low

Fri 12:12p High

Fri 6:48p Low

Sat 1:14a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:28a Low

Fri 11:26a High

Fri 5:59p Low

Sat 12:25a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 5:49a Low

Fri 11:42a High

Fri 6:26p Low

Sat 12:48a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:40a Low

Fri 11:31a High

Fri 6:10p Low

Sat 12:40a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 6:33a Low

Fri 12:26p High

Fri 7:03p Low

Sat 1:28a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this morning. Seas 2 ft or less. Showers this morning. A chance of tstms. Showers likely early this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Light swell in the evening.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

MON NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming E with gusts up to 25 kt after midnight. Seas around 4 ft, building to 6 ft after midnight. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

TUE: E winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely in the evening. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).