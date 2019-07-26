Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 26, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|76° - 86°
|Winds
|From the South
5 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 82°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:56am - 8:21pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Seaside Heights Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 9:16a
|High
Fri 3:24p
|Low
Fri 10:24p
|High
Sat 3:54a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:40a
|High
Fri 2:58p
|Low
Fri 9:48p
|High
Sat 3:28a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:52a
|High
Fri 3:12p
|Low
Fri 10:00p
|High
Sat 3:42a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:44a
|High
Fri 2:54p
|Low
Fri 9:52p
|High
Sat 3:24a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 6:36a
|Low
Fri 1:21p
|High
Fri 7:04p
|Low
Sat 2:29a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 9:09a
|High
Fri 3:26p
|Low
Fri 10:13p
|High
Sat 3:53a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 5:43a
|Low
Fri 12:55p
|High
Fri 6:11p
|Low
Sat 2:03a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 9:45a
|High
Fri 4:24p
|Low
Fri 10:47p
|High
Sat 4:41a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:42a
|High
Fri 3:16p
|Low
Fri 9:44p
|High
Sat 3:34a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 9:03a
|High
Fri 3:43p
|Low
Fri 10:03p
|High
Sat 3:59a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:56a
|High
Fri 3:26p
|Low
Fri 9:47p
|High
Sat 3:43a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 9:48a
|High
Fri 4:19p
|Low
Fri 10:39p
|High
Sat 4:42a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N around 5 kt late this morning, then becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE after midnight, then becoming N around 5 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).