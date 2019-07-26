Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 26, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 86° Winds From the South

5 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)

4 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 69° - 82°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:56am - 8:21pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 9:16a High

Fri 3:24p Low

Fri 10:24p High

Sat 3:54a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:40a High

Fri 2:58p Low

Fri 9:48p High

Sat 3:28a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:52a High

Fri 3:12p Low

Fri 10:00p High

Sat 3:42a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:44a High

Fri 2:54p Low

Fri 9:52p High

Sat 3:24a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 6:36a Low

Fri 1:21p High

Fri 7:04p Low

Sat 2:29a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 9:09a High

Fri 3:26p Low

Fri 10:13p High

Sat 3:53a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 5:43a Low

Fri 12:55p High

Fri 6:11p Low

Sat 2:03a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 9:45a High

Fri 4:24p Low

Fri 10:47p High

Sat 4:41a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:42a High

Fri 3:16p Low

Fri 9:44p High

Sat 3:34a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 9:03a High

Fri 3:43p Low

Fri 10:03p High

Sat 3:59a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:56a High

Fri 3:26p Low

Fri 9:47p High

Sat 3:43a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 9:48a High

Fri 4:19p Low

Fri 10:39p High

Sat 4:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N around 5 kt late this morning, then becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE after midnight, then becoming N around 5 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).