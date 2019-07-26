Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 26, 2019

Asbury Park (Jocelyn Velazquez, Townsquare Media NJ)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature76° - 86°
WindsFrom the South
5 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature69° - 82°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:56am - 8:21pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 9:16a		High
Fri 3:24p		Low
Fri 10:24p		High
Sat 3:54a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:40a		High
Fri 2:58p		Low
Fri 9:48p		High
Sat 3:28a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:52a		High
Fri 3:12p		Low
Fri 10:00p		High
Sat 3:42a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:44a		High
Fri 2:54p		Low
Fri 9:52p		High
Sat 3:24a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 6:36a		Low
Fri 1:21p		High
Fri 7:04p		Low
Sat 2:29a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 9:09a		High
Fri 3:26p		Low
Fri 10:13p		High
Sat 3:53a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 5:43a		Low
Fri 12:55p		High
Fri 6:11p		Low
Sat 2:03a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 9:45a		High
Fri 4:24p		Low
Fri 10:47p		High
Sat 4:41a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:42a		High
Fri 3:16p		Low
Fri 9:44p		High
Sat 3:34a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 9:03a		High
Fri 3:43p		Low
Fri 10:03p		High
Sat 3:59a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:56a		High
Fri 3:26p		Low
Fri 9:47p		High
Sat 3:43a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 9:48a		High
Fri 4:19p		Low
Fri 10:39p		High
Sat 4:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N around 5 kt late this morning, then becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE after midnight, then becoming N around 5 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

