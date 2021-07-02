Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 2, 2021

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 80° Winds From the Southwest

8 - 14 mph (Gust 21 mph)

7 - 12 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 62° - 81°

(Normal 67° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:30am - 8:30pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 8:54a High

Fri 3:07p Low

Fri 9:39p High

Sat 3:20a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:18a High

Fri 2:41p Low

Fri 9:03p High

Sat 2:54a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:30a High

Fri 2:55p Low

Fri 9:15p High

Sat 3:08a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:22a High

Fri 2:37p Low

Fri 9:07p High

Sat 2:50a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 6:10a Low

Fri 12:59p High

Fri 6:47p Low

Sat 1:44a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 8:56a High

Fri 3:09p Low

Fri 9:34p High

Sat 3:20a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 5:17a Low

Fri 12:33p High

Fri 5:54p Low

Sat 1:18a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 9:19a High

Fri 3:44p Low

Fri 9:52p High

Sat 3:51a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:34a High

Fri 2:59p Low

Fri 9:11p High

Sat 3:06a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 8:47a High

Fri 3:10p Low

Fri 9:23p High

Sat 3:22a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:40a High

Fri 3:11p Low

Fri 9:12p High

Sat 3:18a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 9:31a High

Fri 3:56p Low

Fri 10:09p High

Sat 4:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then a chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT...S winds around 10 kt, becoming NE in the late evening and early morning, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT...NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT...N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN...NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT...SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).