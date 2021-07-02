Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 2, 2021
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|76° - 80°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
8 - 14 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 81°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:30am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 8:54a
|High
Fri 3:07p
|Low
Fri 9:39p
|High
Sat 3:20a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:18a
|High
Fri 2:41p
|Low
Fri 9:03p
|High
Sat 2:54a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:30a
|High
Fri 2:55p
|Low
Fri 9:15p
|High
Sat 3:08a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:22a
|High
Fri 2:37p
|Low
Fri 9:07p
|High
Sat 2:50a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 6:10a
|Low
Fri 12:59p
|High
Fri 6:47p
|Low
Sat 1:44a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 8:56a
|High
Fri 3:09p
|Low
Fri 9:34p
|High
Sat 3:20a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 5:17a
|Low
Fri 12:33p
|High
Fri 5:54p
|Low
Sat 1:18a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 9:19a
|High
Fri 3:44p
|Low
Fri 9:52p
|High
Sat 3:51a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:34a
|High
Fri 2:59p
|Low
Fri 9:11p
|High
Sat 3:06a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 8:47a
|High
Fri 3:10p
|Low
Fri 9:23p
|High
Sat 3:22a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:40a
|High
Fri 3:11p
|Low
Fri 9:12p
|High
Sat 3:18a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 9:31a
|High
Fri 3:56p
|Low
Fri 10:09p
|High
Sat 4:10a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then a chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT...S winds around 10 kt, becoming NE in the late evening and early morning, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT...NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SAT NIGHT...N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
SUN...NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
TUE NIGHT...SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).