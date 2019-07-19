Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 19, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|83° - 93°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
9 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|61° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:50am - 8:27pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 10:24a
|Low
Fri 4:25p
|High
Fri 10:33p
|Low
Sat 4:57a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:58a
|Low
Fri 3:49p
|High
Fri 10:07p
|Low
Sat 4:21a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:12a
|Low
Fri 4:01p
|High
Fri 10:21p
|Low
Sat 4:33a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:54a
|Low
Fri 3:53p
|High
Fri 10:03p
|Low
Sat 4:25a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 8:26a
|High
Fri 2:04p
|Low
Fri 8:30p
|High
Sat 2:13a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 10:11a
|Low
Fri 4:14p
|High
Fri 10:22p
|Low
Sat 4:56a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 8:00a
|High
Fri 1:11p
|Low
Fri 8:04p
|High
Sat 1:20a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 10:56a
|Low
Fri 4:40p
|High
Fri 11:04p
|Low
Sat 5:29a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:58a
|Low
Fri 3:52p
|High
Fri 10:09p
|Low
Sat 4:38a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 10:24a
|Low
Fri 4:08p
|High
Fri 10:41p
|Low
Sat 5:00a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:02a
|Low
Fri 3:50p
|High
Fri 10:15p
|Low
Sat 4:38a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 11:01a
|Low
Fri 4:53p
|High
Fri 11:16p
|Low
Sat 5:34a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW by early afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
MON NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
TUE: N winds around 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning. A chance of showers.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).