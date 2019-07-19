Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 19, 2019

Asbury Park boardwalk (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature83° - 93°
WindsFrom the Southwest
9 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature61° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:50am - 8:27pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 10:24a		Low
Fri 4:25p		High
Fri 10:33p		Low
Sat 4:57a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:58a		Low
Fri 3:49p		High
Fri 10:07p		Low
Sat 4:21a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:12a		Low
Fri 4:01p		High
Fri 10:21p		Low
Sat 4:33a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:54a		Low
Fri 3:53p		High
Fri 10:03p		Low
Sat 4:25a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 8:26a		High
Fri 2:04p		Low
Fri 8:30p		High
Sat 2:13a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 10:11a		Low
Fri 4:14p		High
Fri 10:22p		Low
Sat 4:56a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 8:00a		High
Fri 1:11p		Low
Fri 8:04p		High
Sat 1:20a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 10:56a		Low
Fri 4:40p		High
Fri 11:04p		Low
Sat 5:29a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:58a		Low
Fri 3:52p		High
Fri 10:09p		Low
Sat 4:38a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 10:24a		Low
Fri 4:08p		High
Fri 10:41p		Low
Sat 5:00a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:02a		Low
Fri 3:50p		High
Fri 10:15p		Low
Sat 4:38a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 11:01a		Low
Fri 4:53p		High
Fri 11:16p		Low
Sat 5:34a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW by early afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

MON NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

TUE: N winds around 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

