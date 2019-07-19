Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 19, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 83° - 93° Winds From the Southwest

9 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)

7 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 61° - 81°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:50am - 8:27pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 10:24a Low

Fri 4:25p High

Fri 10:33p Low

Sat 4:57a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:58a Low

Fri 3:49p High

Fri 10:07p Low

Sat 4:21a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:12a Low

Fri 4:01p High

Fri 10:21p Low

Sat 4:33a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:54a Low

Fri 3:53p High

Fri 10:03p Low

Sat 4:25a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 8:26a High

Fri 2:04p Low

Fri 8:30p High

Sat 2:13a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 10:11a Low

Fri 4:14p High

Fri 10:22p Low

Sat 4:56a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 8:00a High

Fri 1:11p Low

Fri 8:04p High

Sat 1:20a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 10:56a Low

Fri 4:40p High

Fri 11:04p Low

Sat 5:29a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:58a Low

Fri 3:52p High

Fri 10:09p Low

Sat 4:38a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 10:24a Low

Fri 4:08p High

Fri 10:41p Low

Sat 5:00a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:02a Low

Fri 3:50p High

Fri 10:15p Low

Sat 4:38a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 11:01a Low

Fri 4:53p High

Fri 11:16p Low

Sat 5:34a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW by early afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

MON NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

TUE: N winds around 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).