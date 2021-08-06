Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 6, 2021

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 88° Winds From the South

8 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)

7 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 71° - 74°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:58am - 8:06pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 7:09a Low

Fri 1:02p High

Fri 7:17p Low

Sat 1:57a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:43a Low

Fri 12:26p High

Fri 6:51p Low

Sat 1:21a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:57a Low

Fri 12:38p High

Fri 7:05p Low

Sat 1:33a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:39a Low

Fri 12:30p High

Fri 6:47p Low

Sat 1:25a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 5:18a High

Fri 10:49a Low

Fri 5:07p High

Fri 10:57p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 6:58a Low

Fri 12:51p High

Fri 7:05p Low

Sat 1:55a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 9:56a Low

Fri 4:41p High

Fri 10:04p Low

Sat 5:36a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 7:42a Low

Fri 1:23p High

Fri 7:58p Low

Sat 2:30a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:46a Low

Fri 12:28p High

Fri 7:01p Low

Sat 1:33a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 7:04a Low

Fri 12:49p High

Fri 7:32p Low

Sat 2:00a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:47a Low

Fri 12:39p High

Fri 7:09p Low

Sat 1:40a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 7:47a Low

Fri 1:32p High

Fri 8:05p Low

Sat 2:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers until early morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).