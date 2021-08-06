Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 6, 2021
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 88°
|Winds
|From the South
8 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 74°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:58am - 8:06pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 7:09a
|Low
Fri 1:02p
|High
Fri 7:17p
|Low
Sat 1:57a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:43a
|Low
Fri 12:26p
|High
Fri 6:51p
|Low
Sat 1:21a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:57a
|Low
Fri 12:38p
|High
Fri 7:05p
|Low
Sat 1:33a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:39a
|Low
Fri 12:30p
|High
Fri 6:47p
|Low
Sat 1:25a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 5:18a
|High
Fri 10:49a
|Low
Fri 5:07p
|High
Fri 10:57p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 6:58a
|Low
Fri 12:51p
|High
Fri 7:05p
|Low
Sat 1:55a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 9:56a
|Low
Fri 4:41p
|High
Fri 10:04p
|Low
Sat 5:36a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 7:42a
|Low
Fri 1:23p
|High
Fri 7:58p
|Low
Sat 2:30a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:46a
|Low
Fri 12:28p
|High
Fri 7:01p
|Low
Sat 1:33a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 7:04a
|Low
Fri 12:49p
|High
Fri 7:32p
|Low
Sat 2:00a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:47a
|Low
Fri 12:39p
|High
Fri 7:09p
|Low
Sat 1:40a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 7:47a
|Low
Fri 1:32p
|High
Fri 8:05p
|Low
Sat 2:31a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers until early morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).