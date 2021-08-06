Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 6, 2021

Asbury Park (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature78° - 88°
WindsFrom the South
8 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature71° - 74°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:58am - 8:06pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 7:09a		Low
Fri 1:02p		High
Fri 7:17p		Low
Sat 1:57a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:43a		Low
Fri 12:26p		High
Fri 6:51p		Low
Sat 1:21a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:57a		Low
Fri 12:38p		High
Fri 7:05p		Low
Sat 1:33a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:39a		Low
Fri 12:30p		High
Fri 6:47p		Low
Sat 1:25a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 5:18a		High
Fri 10:49a		Low
Fri 5:07p		High
Fri 10:57p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 6:58a		Low
Fri 12:51p		High
Fri 7:05p		Low
Sat 1:55a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 9:56a		Low
Fri 4:41p		High
Fri 10:04p		Low
Sat 5:36a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 7:42a		Low
Fri 1:23p		High
Fri 7:58p		Low
Sat 2:30a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:46a		Low
Fri 12:28p		High
Fri 7:01p		Low
Sat 1:33a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 7:04a		Low
Fri 12:49p		High
Fri 7:32p		Low
Sat 2:00a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:47a		Low
Fri 12:39p		High
Fri 7:09p		Low
Sat 1:40a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 7:47a		Low
Fri 1:32p		High
Fri 8:05p		Low
Sat 2:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers until early morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top