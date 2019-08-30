Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 30, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|80° - 86°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
10 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)
8 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 75°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:29am - 7:37pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Ocean City 7th Street Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 8:20a
|Low
Fri 2:34p
|High
Fri 8:36p
|Low
Sat 3:13a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:54a
|Low
Fri 1:58p
|High
Fri 8:10p
|Low
Sat 2:37a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:08a
|Low
Fri 2:10p
|High
Fri 8:24p
|Low
Sat 2:49a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:50a
|Low
Fri 2:02p
|High
Fri 8:06p
|Low
Sat 2:41a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 6:29a
|High
Fri 12:00p
|Low
Fri 6:39p
|High
Sat 12:16a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 8:11a
|Low
Fri 2:28p
|High
Fri 8:30p
|Low
Sat 3:11a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 6:03a
|High
Fri 11:07a
|Low
Fri 6:13p
|High
Fri 11:23p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 8:56a
|Low
Fri 2:51p
|High
Fri 9:17p
|Low
Sat 3:37a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:55a
|Low
Fri 1:56p
|High
Fri 8:15p
|Low
Sat 2:39a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 8:28a
|Low
Fri 2:23p
|High
Fri 8:55p
|Low
Sat 3:06a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:01a
|Low
Fri 2:05p
|High
Fri 8:26p
|Low
Sat 2:46a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 9:02a
|Low
Fri 2:59p
|High
Fri 9:25p
|Low
Sat 3:40a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).