Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 30, 2019

Beach Haven

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 80° - 86° Winds From the Southwest

10 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)

8 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 72° - 75°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:29am - 7:37pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 8:20a Low

Fri 2:34p High

Fri 8:36p Low

Sat 3:13a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:54a Low

Fri 1:58p High

Fri 8:10p Low

Sat 2:37a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:08a Low

Fri 2:10p High

Fri 8:24p Low

Sat 2:49a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:50a Low

Fri 2:02p High

Fri 8:06p Low

Sat 2:41a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 6:29a High

Fri 12:00p Low

Fri 6:39p High

Sat 12:16a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 8:11a Low

Fri 2:28p High

Fri 8:30p Low

Sat 3:11a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 6:03a High

Fri 11:07a Low

Fri 6:13p High

Fri 11:23p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 8:56a Low

Fri 2:51p High

Fri 9:17p Low

Sat 3:37a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:55a Low

Fri 1:56p High

Fri 8:15p Low

Sat 2:39a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 8:28a Low

Fri 2:23p High

Fri 8:55p Low

Sat 3:06a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:01a Low

Fri 2:05p High

Fri 8:26p Low

Sat 2:46a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 9:02a Low

Fri 2:59p High

Fri 9:25p Low

Sat 3:40a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).