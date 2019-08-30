Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 30, 2019

Beach Haven

Beach Haven

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature80° - 86°
WindsFrom the Southwest
10 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)
8 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature72° - 75°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:29am - 7:37pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 8:20a		Low
Fri 2:34p		High
Fri 8:36p		Low
Sat 3:13a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:54a		Low
Fri 1:58p		High
Fri 8:10p		Low
Sat 2:37a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:08a		Low
Fri 2:10p		High
Fri 8:24p		Low
Sat 2:49a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:50a		Low
Fri 2:02p		High
Fri 8:06p		Low
Sat 2:41a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 6:29a		High
Fri 12:00p		Low
Fri 6:39p		High
Sat 12:16a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 8:11a		Low
Fri 2:28p		High
Fri 8:30p		Low
Sat 3:11a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 6:03a		High
Fri 11:07a		Low
Fri 6:13p		High
Fri 11:23p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 8:56a		Low
Fri 2:51p		High
Fri 9:17p		Low
Sat 3:37a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:55a		Low
Fri 1:56p		High
Fri 8:15p		Low
Sat 2:39a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 8:28a		Low
Fri 2:23p		High
Fri 8:55p		Low
Sat 3:06a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:01a		Low
Fri 2:05p		High
Fri 8:26p		Low
Sat 2:46a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 9:02a		Low
Fri 2:59p		High
Fri 9:25p		Low
Sat 3:40a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top