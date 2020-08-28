Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 28, 2020

Island Beach State Park (DEP)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature82° - 91°
WindsFrom the Southwest
7 - 13 mph (Gust 23 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature73° - 80°
(Normal 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 10:49a		High
Fri 4:56p		Low
Fri 11:38p		High
Sat 5:29a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 10:13a		High
Fri 4:30p		Low
Fri 11:02p		High
Sat 5:03a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 10:25a		High
Fri 4:44p		Low
Fri 11:14p		High
Sat 5:17a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 10:17a		High
Fri 4:26p		Low
Fri 11:06p		High
Sat 4:59a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 8:04a		Low
Fri 2:54p		High
Fri 8:36p		Low
Sat 3:43a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 10:39a		High
Fri 4:50p		Low
Fri 11:34p		High
Sat 5:23a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 7:11a		Low
Fri 2:28p		High
Fri 7:43p		Low
Sat 3:17a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 5:03a		Low
Fri 10:59a		High
Fri 5:33p		Low
Sat 12:01a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 10:16a		High
Fri 4:49p		Low
Fri 11:16p		High
Sat 5:21a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 10:30a		High
Fri 5:18p		Low
Fri 11:37p		High
Sat 5:39a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 10:20a		High
Fri 5:05p		Low
Fri 11:33p		High
Sat 5:36a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 5:19a		Low
Fri 11:15a		High
Fri 5:52p		Low
Sat 12:19a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. A slight chance of tstms early this afternoon. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of tstms until early morning, then tstms likely late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Tstms likely. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW with gusts up to 25 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: N winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

