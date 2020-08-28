Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 28, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|82° - 91°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
7 - 13 mph (Gust 23 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 80°
(Normal 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:18am - 7:38pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 10:49a
|High
Fri 4:56p
|Low
Fri 11:38p
|High
Sat 5:29a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:13a
|High
Fri 4:30p
|Low
Fri 11:02p
|High
Sat 5:03a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:25a
|High
Fri 4:44p
|Low
Fri 11:14p
|High
Sat 5:17a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:17a
|High
Fri 4:26p
|Low
Fri 11:06p
|High
Sat 4:59a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 8:04a
|Low
Fri 2:54p
|High
Fri 8:36p
|Low
Sat 3:43a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 10:39a
|High
Fri 4:50p
|Low
Fri 11:34p
|High
Sat 5:23a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 7:11a
|Low
Fri 2:28p
|High
Fri 7:43p
|Low
Sat 3:17a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 5:03a
|Low
Fri 10:59a
|High
Fri 5:33p
|Low
Sat 12:01a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:16a
|High
Fri 4:49p
|Low
Fri 11:16p
|High
Sat 5:21a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 10:30a
|High
Fri 5:18p
|Low
Fri 11:37p
|High
Sat 5:39a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:20a
|High
Fri 5:05p
|Low
Fri 11:33p
|High
Sat 5:36a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 5:19a
|Low
Fri 11:15a
|High
Fri 5:52p
|Low
Sat 12:19a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. A slight chance of tstms early this afternoon. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of tstms until early morning, then tstms likely late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Tstms likely. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW with gusts up to 25 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: N winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.
MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).