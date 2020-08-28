Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 28, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 82° - 91° Winds From the Southwest

7 - 13 mph (Gust 23 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 73° - 80°

(Normal 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:38pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 10:49a High

Fri 4:56p Low

Fri 11:38p High

Sat 5:29a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:13a High

Fri 4:30p Low

Fri 11:02p High

Sat 5:03a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:25a High

Fri 4:44p Low

Fri 11:14p High

Sat 5:17a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:17a High

Fri 4:26p Low

Fri 11:06p High

Sat 4:59a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 8:04a Low

Fri 2:54p High

Fri 8:36p Low

Sat 3:43a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 10:39a High

Fri 4:50p Low

Fri 11:34p High

Sat 5:23a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 7:11a Low

Fri 2:28p High

Fri 7:43p Low

Sat 3:17a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 5:03a Low

Fri 10:59a High

Fri 5:33p Low

Sat 12:01a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:16a High

Fri 4:49p Low

Fri 11:16p High

Sat 5:21a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 10:30a High

Fri 5:18p Low

Fri 11:37p High

Sat 5:39a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:20a High

Fri 5:05p Low

Fri 11:33p High

Sat 5:36a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 5:19a Low

Fri 11:15a High

Fri 5:52p Low

Sat 12:19a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. A slight chance of tstms early this afternoon. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of tstms until early morning, then tstms likely late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Tstms likely. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW with gusts up to 25 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: N winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).