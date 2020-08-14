Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 14, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 82° Winds From the Northeast

10 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)

9 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 68° - 81°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 10:32a High

Fri 4:38p Low

Fri 11:37p High

Sat 5:22a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:56a High

Fri 4:12p Low

Fri 11:01p High

Sat 4:56a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:08a High

Fri 4:26p Low

Fri 11:13p High

Sat 5:10a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:00a High

Fri 4:08p Low

Fri 11:05p High

Sat 4:52a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 8:01a Low

Fri 2:37p High

Fri 8:18p Low

Sat 3:42a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 10:20a High

Fri 4:39p Low

Fri 11:29p High

Sat 5:17a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 7:08a Low

Fri 2:11p High

Fri 7:25p Low

Sat 3:16a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 5:04a Low

Fri 10:53a High

Fri 5:34p Low

Sat 12:06a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:52a High

Fri 4:33p Low

Fri 11:09p High

Sat 5:02a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 10:09a High

Fri 5:01p Low

Fri 11:29p High

Sat 5:19a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:04a High

Fri 4:44p Low

Fri 11:11p High

Sat 5:06a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 5:04a Low

Fri 10:57a High

Fri 5:33p Low

Sat 12:01a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds, becoming mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SAT: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms after midnight.

SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of tstms.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of tstms.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).