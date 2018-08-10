Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 10, 2018

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature82° - 88°
WindsFrom the South
7 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature64° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:11am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 7:28a		Low
Fri 1:38p		High
Fri 7:47p		Low
Sat 2:27a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:02a		Low
Fri 1:02p		High
Fri 7:21p		Low
Sat 1:51a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:16a		Low
Fri 1:14p		High
Fri 7:35p		Low
Sat 2:03a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:58a		Low
Fri 1:06p		High
Fri 7:17p		Low
Sat 1:55a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 5:40a		High
Fri 11:08a		Low
Fri 5:43p		High
Fri 11:27p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 7:18a		Low
Fri 1:31p		High
Fri 7:39p		Low
Sat 2:28a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 5:14a		High
Fri 10:15a		Low
Fri 5:17p		High
Fri 10:34p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 8:03a		Low
Fri 1:54p		High
Fri 8:27p		Low
Sat 2:52a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:03a		Low
Fri 1:01p		High
Fri 7:26p		Low
Sat 1:55a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 7:33a		Low
Fri 1:25p		High
Fri 8:04p		Low
Sat 2:23a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:08a		Low
Fri 1:10p		High
Fri 7:37p		Low
Sat 2:04a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 8:09a		Low
Fri 2:02p		High
Fri 8:35p		Low
Sat 2:55a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming NE around 5 kt late this morning, then becoming SE early this afternoon, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 15 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

SAT NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

SUN: E winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

MON: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top