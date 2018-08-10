Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 10, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|82° - 88°
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:11am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 7:28a
|Low
Fri 1:38p
|High
Fri 7:47p
|Low
Sat 2:27a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:02a
|Low
Fri 1:02p
|High
Fri 7:21p
|Low
Sat 1:51a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:16a
|Low
Fri 1:14p
|High
Fri 7:35p
|Low
Sat 2:03a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:58a
|Low
Fri 1:06p
|High
Fri 7:17p
|Low
Sat 1:55a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 5:40a
|High
Fri 11:08a
|Low
Fri 5:43p
|High
Fri 11:27p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 7:18a
|Low
Fri 1:31p
|High
Fri 7:39p
|Low
Sat 2:28a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 5:14a
|High
Fri 10:15a
|Low
Fri 5:17p
|High
Fri 10:34p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 8:03a
|Low
Fri 1:54p
|High
Fri 8:27p
|Low
Sat 2:52a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:03a
|Low
Fri 1:01p
|High
Fri 7:26p
|Low
Sat 1:55a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 7:33a
|Low
Fri 1:25p
|High
Fri 8:04p
|Low
Sat 2:23a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:08a
|Low
Fri 1:10p
|High
Fri 7:37p
|Low
Sat 2:04a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 8:09a
|Low
Fri 2:02p
|High
Fri 8:35p
|Low
Sat 2:55a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming NE around 5 kt late this morning, then becoming SE early this afternoon, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 15 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
SAT NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
SUN: E winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
MON: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).