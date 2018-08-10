Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 10, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 82° - 88° Winds From the South

7 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 64° - 82°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:11am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 7:28a Low

Fri 1:38p High

Fri 7:47p Low

Sat 2:27a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:02a Low

Fri 1:02p High

Fri 7:21p Low

Sat 1:51a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:16a Low

Fri 1:14p High

Fri 7:35p Low

Sat 2:03a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:58a Low

Fri 1:06p High

Fri 7:17p Low

Sat 1:55a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 5:40a High

Fri 11:08a Low

Fri 5:43p High

Fri 11:27p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 7:18a Low

Fri 1:31p High

Fri 7:39p Low

Sat 2:28a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 5:14a High

Fri 10:15a Low

Fri 5:17p High

Fri 10:34p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 8:03a Low

Fri 1:54p High

Fri 8:27p Low

Sat 2:52a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:03a Low

Fri 1:01p High

Fri 7:26p Low

Sat 1:55a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 7:33a Low

Fri 1:25p High

Fri 8:04p Low

Sat 2:23a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:08a Low

Fri 1:10p High

Fri 7:37p Low

Sat 2:04a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 8:09a Low

Fri 2:02p High

Fri 8:35p Low

Sat 2:55a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming NE around 5 kt late this morning, then becoming SE early this afternoon, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 15 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

SAT NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

SUN: E winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

MON: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

