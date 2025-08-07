Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf

zone. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the East

12 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)

10 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 74° - 78°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Air Temperature 75° - 80° Sunrise/Sunset 5:59am - 8:05pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 7:07a Low

Thu 1:04p High

Thu 7:20p Low

Fri 1:55a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:41a Low

Thu 12:28p High

Thu 6:54p Low

Fri 1:19a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:55a Low

Thu 12:40p High

Thu 7:08p Low

Fri 1:31a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:37a Low

Thu 12:32p High

Thu 6:50p Low

Fri 1:23a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 5:14a High

Thu 10:47a Low

Thu 5:09p High

Thu 11:00p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 6:56a Low

Thu 12:56p High

Thu 7:10p Low

Fri 1:55a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 9:54a Low

Thu 4:43p High

Thu 10:07p Low

Fri 5:34a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 7:49a Low

Thu 1:28p High

Thu 8:09p Low

Fri 2:34a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:43a Low

Thu 12:30p High

Thu 7:02p Low

Fri 1:34a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 7:04a Low

Thu 12:51p High

Thu 7:39p Low

Fri 2:00a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:48a Low

Thu 12:40p High

Thu 7:11p Low

Fri 1:42a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 7:49a Low

Thu 1:34p High

Thu 8:11p Low

Fri 2:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds and SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

