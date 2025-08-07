NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Aug. 7
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf
zone. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the East
12 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
10 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 80°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:59am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 7:07a
|Low
Thu 1:04p
|High
Thu 7:20p
|Low
Fri 1:55a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:41a
|Low
Thu 12:28p
|High
Thu 6:54p
|Low
Fri 1:19a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:55a
|Low
Thu 12:40p
|High
Thu 7:08p
|Low
Fri 1:31a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:37a
|Low
Thu 12:32p
|High
Thu 6:50p
|Low
Fri 1:23a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 5:14a
|High
Thu 10:47a
|Low
Thu 5:09p
|High
Thu 11:00p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 6:56a
|Low
Thu 12:56p
|High
Thu 7:10p
|Low
Fri 1:55a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 9:54a
|Low
Thu 4:43p
|High
Thu 10:07p
|Low
Fri 5:34a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 7:49a
|Low
Thu 1:28p
|High
Thu 8:09p
|Low
Fri 2:34a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:43a
|Low
Thu 12:30p
|High
Thu 7:02p
|Low
Fri 1:34a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 7:04a
|Low
Thu 12:51p
|High
Thu 7:39p
|Low
Fri 2:00a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:48a
|Low
Thu 12:40p
|High
Thu 7:11p
|Low
Fri 1:42a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 7:49a
|Low
Thu 1:34p
|High
Thu 8:11p
|Low
Fri 2:30a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds and SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.
SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.
SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
