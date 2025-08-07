NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Aug. 7

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Aug. 7

Red flag flies on the beach in Asbury Park (Gino D)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf
zone. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the East
12 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
10 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature74° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Air Temperature75° - 80°
Sunrise/Sunset5:59am - 8:05pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 7:07a		Low
Thu 1:04p		High
Thu 7:20p		Low
Fri 1:55a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:41a		Low
Thu 12:28p		High
Thu 6:54p		Low
Fri 1:19a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:55a		Low
Thu 12:40p		High
Thu 7:08p		Low
Fri 1:31a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:37a		Low
Thu 12:32p		High
Thu 6:50p		Low
Fri 1:23a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 5:14a		High
Thu 10:47a		Low
Thu 5:09p		High
Thu 11:00p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 6:56a		Low
Thu 12:56p		High
Thu 7:10p		Low
Fri 1:55a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 9:54a		Low
Thu 4:43p		High
Thu 10:07p		Low
Fri 5:34a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 7:49a		Low
Thu 1:28p		High
Thu 8:09p		Low
Fri 2:34a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:43a		Low
Thu 12:30p		High
Thu 7:02p		Low
Fri 1:34a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 7:04a		Low
Thu 12:51p		High
Thu 7:39p		Low
Fri 2:00a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:48a		Low
Thu 12:40p		High
Thu 7:11p		Low
Fri 1:42a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 7:49a		Low
Thu 1:34p		High
Thu 8:11p		Low
Fri 2:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds and SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

