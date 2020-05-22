Jersey Shore beaches and boardwalks: Open/closed for Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend is here and to New Jersey residents' delight, the beaches will be open.

Whether municipal beaches and boardwalks stayed open or closed during the public health emergency was always a decision left up to local authorities. But Gov. Phil Murphy last week said that all beaches would have to allow public access starting Friday, May 22.

State and county parks and forests have been open all month. And on Friday, Murphy gave a thumbs up to neighborhood cookouts after raising the limit for outdoor gatherings from 10 people to 25.

Health officials are asking people to observe social-distancing and wear face coverings while entering and leaving the beaches. Beaches will also have their local rules, so visitors should check the municipal website for details before heading out.

Murphy on Friday did not appear worried that shore visitors would overcrowd beaches the way people did parks in early April, prompting the governor to close them for a month. He said the weather would probably discourage too many from heading down the shore. The forecast for Monmouth beaches called for a rainy weekend and temperatures in the mid-60s on Memorial Day. For the southern coast, forecasters were expecting thunderstorms and winds on the weekend with highs in the mid-60s on Monday.

A list of beaches and brief information is below. Click on the links to get more detailed and official information.

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Asbury Park: Beaches and boardwalk are open.

Avon-by-the-Sea: The beach will be open for swimming with lifeguards on the weekends of May 23, May 30, June 6 and June 13 and daily starting on June 15. Parking will be limited this season. Sitting or congregating on the boardwalk is prohibited.

Belmar: The borough suspended the sale of season badges on Friday and will resume the sale on Tuesday, May 26 at the Taylor Pavilion. Daily beach badges will go on sale May 23.

Bradley Beach: Beaches open 9 a.m. Saturday, May 23. Lifeguards on duty Tuesday, May 26

Deal: The beach remains open.

Keansburg: Beaches reopened May 2, as did Collins Field tennis courts, while playground and public restrooms remain closed.

Long Branch: Beaches reopen Saturday, May 23. Showers will be operational. Restrooms closed but portable toilets available.

Manasquan: The beach remains open while the beach walk, inlet walk and Olivia’s Playground at Sea Watch are closed.

Monmouth Beach: Beaches reopened May 1.

Ocean Grove: The beach and boardwalk remain open, with local officials checking “hourly for compliance” among those outside.

Sandy Hook: The federal park opened May 9 for limited "passive recreation" like walking, running, hiking, fishing and kayaking. No lifeguards until June. Parking lots will be open at 50% capacity. Permanent restroom facilities will remain closed; however, portable units will be available. There will be limited garbage services. No barbecue or picnics. Campgrounds closed through at least June 30.

Sea Bright: The beach remains open.

Sea Girt: Beach is open on weekends only. No season passes will be sold during the holiday weekend. Limited daily badges will be sold. The boardwalk will be closed.

Spring Lake: Beaches open Saturday, May 23 but badges must be purchased ahead of time through the website.



OCEAN COUNTY

Brick: Brick Beach 1 and Windward Beach will be open for swimming on Memorial Day weekend and on weekends through June 14. On June 15, Brick Beaches 1, 2 & 3 and Windward Beach will be open for swimming daily.

Lavallette: Beaches opened May 5. The boardwalk opened Friday, May 22.

Ortley Beach (Toms River): Beach reopened May 9. Lifeguards on Memorial Day weekend and on June 6-7 and 13-14 before going full time starting June 20. The township ban on short-term rentals ends May 22.

Point Pleasant Beach: The boardwalk along with the Jenkinson’s complex will be closed for Memorial Day weekend.

Seaside Heights: Beach and Boardwalk reopened May 15.

Seaside Park: Beaches reopened May 6. The boardwalk reopened May 18.

Island Beach State Park: The beach, a state-owned park, is open.

LONG BEACH ISLAND

Harvey Cedars, Long Beach Township, Ship Bottom, Barnegat Light, Beach Haven and Surf City beaches remain open.

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Atlantic City: Beaches and boardwalk remain open.

Brigantine: Beaches opened Friday, May 22 for recreational activities, swimming and sunbathing.

Longport: Beaches are open.

Margate City: Beaches are open for walking, jogging and running,

Ventnor City: Beaches and the boat ramp reopened May 8. The boardwalk opened Friday, May 22 for walking and running. Bike riding allowed starting Friday, May 29.

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Avalon: Beaches reopened May 8. Lifeguards on duty starting Friday, May 22.

City of Cape May: Beaches are opened for walking, jogging, running, fishing and surfing, while the promenade is open for walking and jogging.

Cape May Point: Beaches will reopen for sitting and sunbathing at 6 a.m. Friday, May 22. Swimming resumes June 20.

Wildwood: the Boardwalk will reopen for walking, running, biking and passive recreation on May 8, as well as beaches, parks and playgrounds.

Wildwood Crest: The beach, parks and the bike path reopened to the public, with some restrictions, as of May 2.

Ocean City: Beaches and the boardwalk opened May 9.

Sea Isle City: The beach opened May 16.

Stone Harbor: Beaches reopened May 8.

Upper Township: Beaches opened May 16.