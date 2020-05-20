The Point Pleasant boardwalk will not be open for Memorial Day

The Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk, along with the Jenkinson’s complex, will not be able to open for the big Memorial Day weekend.

Point Pleasant Beach mayor Paul Kanitra told News 12 New Jersey that the boardwalk is just too narrow to accommodate social distancing, especially without additional police officers that aren’t available this year with the academy being closed.

Since 70% of the beaches in Point Pleasant are owned by Jenkinson’s/Martell’s, the beaches will be closed, as well. The restaurant/games/amusement park/aquarium complex will remain closed until at least June, with a July 4th target date to have everything open.

Mayor Kanitra told the Brick Shorebeat that the fourth of July onward is the period that’s crucial to the town, its parking, and its businesses. Of course, parking has also been controversial in Point Pleasant Beach with restricted parking only available to residents in over half the town. The town owns the beach north of Maryland Avenue, so it is likely to be the first to open, again, hopefully by early June.

Since Point Pleasant Beach is my “go to” shore destination, I sure hope it is open soon.

