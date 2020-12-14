In the time it took to write this, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick sacked Giants quarterback Daniel Jones two more times. Actually the Camden native, who attended Temple University before being drafted in the first round by the Cardinals in 2017, sacked Jones four times and Colt McCoy once, setting a career and franchise record with five sacks in the game.

By the way, three of those sacks were strip sacks.

How did Reddick feel after the game? According to arizonasports.com, he cried.

"Right now I’m just processing it, I’m just taking it in. I cried at the end of the game, filled with joy, felt blessed,” Reddick said. “This whole year has just been important to me, to see things going in the way that I want them to (be) going.”

Reddick started the day with five sacks and by the end of the game, he doubled his yearly total in a game where the Cardinals defense dominated the Giants offense, starting with former Giant and current Cardinal Marcus Golden stripping the ball away from Daniel Jones on the first series. It was Golden whom Reddick told in practice that he was going to get after Jones. But even he was surprised he got after him this much.

“The look he had in his eyes this week, rushing all week, I knew he was going to have a big one,” Golden said according the arizonasports.com article. “I ain’t know it was going to be that big.”

Reddick has had a tough road in Arizona. As it says in the article, he has, "gone through 3 position changes and three coaching changes in his first four years in the NFL." It goes on to say that It was defensive coordinator Vance Joseph who helped Reddick transition into an outside linebacker. The two shared a moment after the game.

What's also great about this game for Reddick is that since the Cardinals did not pick up Reddick's fifth-year option heading into 2020, according to SI.com, so this is actually a contract year for the record-setting Cardinal. SI.com also says he has seemingly used that as motivation for the campaign he has put forth.

As another Jersey guy Frank Sinatra once sang, "The Best Is Yet To Come."

