Jersey City woman, 78, found dead in apartment after police call

JERSEY CITY — Authorities were investigating on Sunday what led to the death of a 78-year-old woman found in her Jersey City apartment after a concerned call to police.

Jersey City Police responded on Saturday night before 8:30 p.m. to 415 Arlington Avenue on a welfare check for one of the fourth floor residents.

As officers arrived, a 53-year-old woman had barricaded herself in the apartment and would not allow them inside, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Nearly three hours later, the woman opened the door to the responding officers, who then found the 78-year-old woman’s body inside. The woman, whose identity was not yet released on Sunday, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her cause and manner of death were pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner.

Police also did not immediately release the identity of the other woman at the apartment.

