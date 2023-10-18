Jersey City sues over cops and cannabis — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

Jersey City sues NJ over cannabis law

JERSEY CITY — Police officers using cannabis, regardless of whether it was off-duty, can no longer carry firearms under federal law that conflicts with state law, according to Jersey City leaders who have filed a federal lawsuit.

In announcing the legal action on Tuesday, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said that New Jersey was the only state to legalize marijuana use that did not have “reasonable carve outs” that allow certain employers to enforce restrictions as a matter of safety.

Red fox, Summit City Hall

SUMMIT — A fox believed to be connected to three encounters with dogs on Monday has been killed and taken for a rabies test.

Summit's Animal Control and Health Department said dogs were bit on Mountain Avenue near Tulip Street and a third on Dale Drive. Summit police killed the fox Tuesday morning and turned it over to the Westfield Regional Health Department for the test.



TRENTON — Complaints that Trenton police officers are resorting to the use of force and arresting people for no good reason are fueling a civil rights investigation into the city's police department, federal authorities say.

The investigation announced on Tuesday is being conducted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey and the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division. They will focus on whether there have been any systemic violations of the Constitution and federal law, officials said.



New Jersey is now requiring cosmetology schools to provide equal instruction in the styling of Black and other textured hair.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced an agreement with the Gloucester County Institute of Technology and the state Division of Civil Rights regarding how students are trained in their school of cosmetology.

The state began an investigation when it was alleged non-Black students were not required to take classes on how to cut and style Black and textured hair nor were there enough Black training mannequins.



The New Jersey 101.5 news team was recognized this week for breaking news coverage and public service to its Garden State audience.

New Jersey Society of Professional Journalists awarded the Townsquare Media station three first-place awards in its 2023 Excellence in Journalism Contest.

These wins reflect work that was done in 2022.

