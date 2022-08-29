Jersey City, NJ man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2019 slaying
JERSEY CITY — A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of a woman that occurred less than a year after he was acquitted of a separate homicide, prosecutors said Monday.
Anthony Shuler, 31, of Jersey City pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the slaying of 26-year-old Diamond Robinson of Bayonne. Authorities said she was shot in the face in September 2019, the Hudson County prosecutor's office said.
Prosecutors said in a statement that they will recommend a 25-year prison term when Shuler is sentenced Dec. 2.
Ten months before the shooting, Shuler had been acquitted in the June 2010 slaying of Darren Edwards in Jersey City by jurors who deliberated less than three hours. After his acquittal, Shuler praised God and said “it is he who allowed me to undergo my struggle without doubt.”