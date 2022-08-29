Jersey City, NJ man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2019 slaying

Jersey City, NJ man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2019 slaying

Anthony Shuler (Hudson Count Prosecutor's Office/LPETTET)

JERSEY CITY — A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of a woman that occurred less than a year after he was acquitted of a separate homicide, prosecutors said Monday.

Anthony Shuler, 31, of Jersey City pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the slaying of 26-year-old Diamond Robinson of Bayonne. Authorities said she was shot in the face in September 2019, the Hudson County prosecutor's office said.

Prosecutors said in a statement that they will recommend a 25-year prison term when Shuler is sentenced Dec. 2.

Ten months before the shooting, Shuler had been acquitted in the June 2010 slaying of Darren Edwards in Jersey City by jurors who deliberated less than three hours. After his acquittal, Shuler praised God and said “it is he who allowed me to undergo my struggle without doubt.”

Here's where NJ legal weed is sold

The number of recreational cannabis dispensaries continues to grow, with close to two dozen state approvals given since the first adult recreational sales in the state back in April. Here is where the open sites are located.

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey

A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey.
If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions:
Filed Under: Antony Shuler, Hudson County, Jersey City
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top