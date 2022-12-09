JERSEY CITY — Two men robbed $20,000 in Apple products from Best Buy on Wednesday, according to a report by nj.com.

The report says two men spent an hour browsing the electronics store along 18th Ave. and then walked out with the merchandise.

Surveillance footage captured them entering the store at 1:35 p.m., and leaving with two tote bags of goods at 2:32 p.m., nj.com reported.

Jersey City officials confirmed the theft to the news outlet and said the incident is under investigation.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

