Jersey City becoming hotter than Manhattan

Jersey City has a lot to offer, especially along and near their waterfront. The latest offering will be 84 luxury housing units along First Street, just blocks from the Hudson River across from Manhattan.

Ground breaking will took place this past Thursday afternoon with Mayor Steve Fulop and other dignitaries in attendance. Developer Nest Seekers along with NYC based EPire development group are behind the project in the ultra-popular and hot Arts District in Jersey City.

People are fleeing Manhattan, even as rents drop to somewhat livable levels. In the aftermath of COVID-19 and the horrible way the City Of New York handled the crisis, many people who love being near the action of The Big Apple are happy to have a great view of it from across the river.

Jersey City is benefiting from the chaos in the wake of the lockdowns, and mayhem that has seemed to descended on its neighbor across the river. The neighborhoods of Newport and Hudson Exchange offer some of the swankiest places to live and hang out just minutes and a quick Path train ride from Manhattan.

To New Yorkers who are fed up with the uncertainty of what's going on in their city, I guess New Jersey is now looking pretty good. As New Jersey loses a lot of its middle-class population tired of the taxes and high cost of living, people who have it worse off is NYC are seeing New Jersey as an oasis. It's all about perspective, I guess.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.