Jersey Bucket List: Best indoor play spots in NJ

New Jersey has more indoor options for fun than ever before. I remember as a kid growing up in Union County, it was rolling skating and the occasional arcade (ice skating in the winter).

Now as a Jersey parent, I'm amazed to see the indoor play venues where kids can be imaginative, run off some energy and even make some new buddies.

2022: We have put together an updated list of indoor play spots in NJ.

If you're looking to explore the best indoor activities for NJ families, here's your ultimate guide, with well over 50 spots.

Best for all ages:

Branchburg Sports Complex (Somerset County) in Branchburg offers lots to do for toddlers, kids and adults. There's an arcade and a four-level interactive laser tag arena. Plus, a PlayMaze just for young kids (ages 3-12).

iPlay America (Monmouth County) in Freehold appeals to kids of all ages, with rides, arcade and boardwalk games, mini bowling, laser tag, a 4D theater and bumper cars! There's also the 'Just iKids' section for small children to run, climb and crawl.

Play Day Place (Ocean County) in Forked River is designed for kids ages 1-14. A three-tier Soft Play Structure includes tubes, a slide, cargo climb, zip line, balance beam & walkway. There's rock climbing walls, bounce houses, a fun house and 'virtual playground'. Play Day does hosts parties, so check the calendar for open play.

NJ Air Trampoline Sports Best NJ indoor play spots Jersey Bucket List: best NJ indoor play spots (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

New Jersey is rich with trampoline parks these days, so here's a sub-section:

Air Trampoline Sports Aberdeen (Monmouth County) This trampoline park in Aberdeen offers open jump for all ages, plus Toddler Air Time, Dodgeball and AIRfter Dark programs every weekend for jumpers 12 and older.

Rebounderz (Middlesex County) Edison has become home of the ‘Tri-State’s Largest Course’ in the style of the hit Ninja Warrior franchise! There's four lanes of difficulty, with different activities. The site also offers open trampoline jumping, a basketball slam and a foam pit.

Sky Zone trampoline parks are in Allendale, Lakewood, Moorestown, Mount Olive, Ocean Township, Pine Brook, South Plainfield with another on the way (Hamilton).

Get Air (Monmouth County) is a newer trampoline spot in Freehold, with lots of indoor fun.

Urban Air South Hackensack is a brand-new trampoline spot serving Bergen County, with another location still opening its doors in Middlesex County, Urban Air Milltown.

Bridgewater Sports Arena (Somerset County) in Bridgewater is known for its indoor ice skating rink, but there's also other year-round fun. Laser tag, an arcade, and a soft play area. The playmazium is for kids 9 and younger.

Sportika (Monmouth County) is the largest indoor amateur sports complex in the tri-state area for teams, events, training, clinics, coaching & more. The Manalapan site is a 170,000 sq. ft. indoor facility, with turf fields for soccer, lacrosse, football, baseball & softball. There's also basketball courts and batting cages. The Freehold spot is a bit smaller, offering batting tunnels and open turf space.

Fun Time America (Monmouth County) in Eatontown has a variety of attractions, including bumper cars, rides, laser tag, rock climbing, video games, and more. Minimum height requirement: 36" and taller, depending on rides.

Funplex (Burlington County & Morris Counties) is another one-stop entertainment complex, with locations in Mt. Laurel and East Hanover. Indoor attractions include arcade games and thrill rides, go-karts, laser tag and 'Foam Frenzy'. That involves Nerf-like balls shot from Air Cannons and Air Blasters. (There's also a Splashplex outside at both sites, for when the weather is nice!)

Sahara Sam’s Oasis (Camden County) in West Berlin has distinction as New Jersey’s first free-standing, indoor water park. It offers 58,000 square feet of aquatic and arcade attractions.

CoCo Key Water Resort (Burlington County) in Mount Laurel offers an interactive aquatic jungle gym and lots of water slides. There's also a short lazy river, a slam dunk pool with basketball nets and an arcade with over 50 electronic games. It's open for a good portion of the rest of March, and April long weekends.

Best for tweens, teens and grown-ups:

Bonkerz Family Fun Center (Mercer County) This Princeton location offers laser-tag, an arcade and a rock wall. There's also black-light Tiki mini-golf.

YESTERcades (Somerset & Monmouth Counties) There's a haven for lovers of the classic arcade, at two spots in Somerville and Red Bank. Among dozens of games, there's classics like Space Invaders and Pac-Man, to Street Fighter and NBA Jam and pinball machines. They offer modern consoles, too.

Speed Raceway (Burlington County) in Cinnaminson is an indoor electric kart racing facility offering two sizes of karts: adults and juniors. Junior drivers and riders must be at least 6 years old and 48 inches tall.

RPM Raceway (Hudson County) in Jersey City offers real kart racing . We welcome walk-in racers who want to race family, friends & other customers, to private groups. There are experiences for 'Junior Drivers' ages six years and older, with a minimum height requirement of four-feet tall.

For rock climbers (or those who want to try), The Gravity Vault (Morris, Monmouth & Bergen Counties) has locations in Chatham, Middletown and Upper Saddle River. There's also spots on the way in Flemington, Hoboken and Vorhees. Check the calendars for open climb options, varied by age and ability.

Other climbing options include NJ Rock Gym (Essex County) in Fairfield, Garden State Rocks (Monmouth County) in Morganville and Rockville Climbing Center (Mercer County) in Hamilton.

Best for young kids:

Kidz Village (Middlesex & Union Counties) is an indoor play spot that's open seven days a week, “all day, every day.” Both kids’ fun centers in Woodbridge and Kenilworth offer an indoor climbing structure with slides, bridges and tunnels. There's also a bunch of themed rooms for ‘playing pretend,’ including a grocery store, 50's style diner, hair salon, movie theater and construction zone.

Magic Sky Play NJ family fun Spring break best indoor spots Jersey Bucket List: best indoor activities for NJ kids (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media) loading...

Magic Sky Play (Monmouth County) is for the young crowd in Morganville, a great newer place for creative and active play. Magic Sky has several themed areas, including an inside tree house, a castle, firetruck, moon bounce, construction pit and play blocks. Plus a designated infant and toddler area. For info, including schedule & events, click here.

Princeton Playspace (Mercer County) has a pint-sized pretend town area dubbed "Mini Princeton" at this indoor play spot. offer open play, classes, parties and more. Children can jungle gym, build at the construction site, train table, read under the tree, play in the imaginative town area and more. Plus there's a designated infant and toddler area.

The Jumping Jungle (Middlesex County) with eight inflatables, slides, and laser tag, kids won't get bored at this indoor play facility in East Brunswick. Little ones will also love the toddler area, and everyone can hang out at the arcade, which has a hurricane simulator.

All About Fun (Monmouth County) in Matawan offers young dreamers several "imagination rooms" to explore. The Rock n Roll Room has drums, guitars and piano mats waiting to be played. The Dazzling Diva Room is filled with dresses, hats, and jewelry. Other areas include a carnival, general store, vet's office and Superhero Alley. A Let's Pretend area features a LEGO wall, work bench and more.

Coco Beans Play Cafe (Monmouth County) in Tinton Falls is designed for children five and younger. The focus is on imaginary dramatic play, with dress-up supplies, a train table, play garden and more.

jerZjump (Middlesex County) in Monmouth Junction spot offers an open-play bounce room, playmaze, arcade and rock climbing wall. this 17,500-square-foot facility is geared toward children taller than 34 inches but younger younger than 14. Open bounce times are available Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Junglerrrific (Monmouth County) along Route 9 in Millstone, Junglerrrific is designed to entertain children ages 1 through 7. The 3,000-square-foot facility features a two-level jungle gym, trampolines, a zip line, and a small toddler area with ride-ons. The location hosts scheduled gymnastics classes, so check in about open-gym hours before arriving.

AeroZone (Hunterdon County) in Ringoes gives kids a chance to jump, climb, and slide during open bounce time. The spot also offers laser tag, mini bowling and 'bazooka ball' activities.

JW Tumbles (Hunterdon County) in Clinton play gym focuses on parent-child and kids' classes through age 9, open play time gives children the chance to use the facility's gym equipment on their own.

Kids Blvd (Somerset County) in Warren offers an art center, sensory gym and interactive play space. The play structure includes slides, tunnels, climbing walls, ziplines, and more. Intended for toddlers and younger children, adults should check ahead, to be sure of open play times, around private parties.

Monmouth Museum (Monmouth County) The Wonderwing in Lincroft is designed for children 6 and under, with a permanent exhibition about the sea and creatures that make it their home. Kids will love interactive displays, including a magnetic wall mural, foam blocks to create 'sand' castles, a pirate ship, lighthouse, whale slide and tiki theater.

Kidnetic (Morris County) in Montville has been keeping kids and families active for almost 10 years. The renovated facility includes a large 3-level structure with slides, tunnels and obstacles. A toddler structure is perfectly sized for those three and younger. It includes a ball pit, slide and other climbing features.

Jellybean Jungle (Burlington County) in Marlton was designed for children 5 and under, making it both a fun and safe option. There's a ball pit room, climbing maze, jungle theater, an ocean center with pirate ship and carnival center with carousel. Open play times are offered Monday through Saturday.

My Little Adventures (Burlington County) in Mount Laurel offers "Pop-n-Play, open play with a twist." Staff can pop in, creating a flurry of fun activities. The space offers slides, mats, crawl spaces, and more. During "pop-n-play" time, staff members pop in and organize kids in fun, short activities. The facility will be on late summer vacation, closing for August 19 through September 4.

We Rock the Spectrum (Burlington County) in Mount Laurel is designed for kids of all abilities, with a special focus on supporting special-needs kids. There is suspended equipment for balance and vestibular treatment, crash mats and pillows, a zip line, a trampoline, an indoor play structure, sensory-based toys & a fine motor and arts-and-crafts area. There are open play hours, as well as special events and activities for children across the spectrum.

Great Play (Middlesex County) in Metuchen offers classes, and open gym time for enrolled members.

Bounce and Play facilities with multiple locations:

PumpItUp – Freehold, Hamilton, Marlton, Piscataway, Randolph, Roselle Park, Secaucus

BounceU – Blackwood, Cherry Hill, Eatontown, Lakewood, Marlboro, Paramus, West Windsor

Gymboree – Statewide

The Little Gym – Statewide (including Aberdeen, Bridgewater, Edison, Hamilton, Scotch Plains, Summit & more)

My Gym – Statewide (including Cherry Hill, Hoboken, Manalapan, New Providence, Princeton, Shrewsbury & Westfield)

