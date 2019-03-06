‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek has stage 4 pancreatic cancer

LOS ANGELES — "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek says he has been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer.

In a video posted online Wednesday, the 78-year-old said he was announcing his illness directly to "Jeopardy!" fans in keeping with his long-time policy of being "open and transparent."

Trebek said he recognizes the prognosis for advanced pancreatic cancer is not encouraging. But he said he intended to fight it and keep working.

He said he hopes to beat the disease's low survival rate with the love and support of family and friends and with prayers of viewers.

Trebek lightened the message with humor: He said he must beat the odds because his "Jeopardy!" contract requires he host the quiz show for three more years.

The TV icon underwent brain surgery in December 2017 , after a fall in his home led to blood clots. Trebek returned to his show after several weeks of medical leave in January 2018.

